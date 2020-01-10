Sister Sledge Performed ‘We Are Family’ at Dsquared2’s Epic 25th Anniversary Show

Designers Dean and Dan Caten with members of Sister Sledge on the runway at the DSquared2 fall '20 show during Milan Fashion Week.

Tonight in Milan, dynamic duo Dean and Dan Cato got the city’s men’s week off to a swinging start. They tapped vintage R&B trio Sister Sledge to play out their 25th-anniversary Dsquared2 show.

The group may have formed in 1971, representing the vanguard of contemporary girl groups, but they proved they’ve still got it. The girls rocked matching jumpsuits — belted at the waist and festooned with shimmering copper sequins.

Designers Dean and Dan Caten with members of Sister Sledge on the runway at the DSquared2 fall ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

They strutted onto the runway to close the show and belted out their breakout 1979 hit single, “We Are Family.” The choice of song was bang on the money given that the brand’s designers and founders are twin brothers. Meanwhile, the family theme was elsewhere much in evidence.

Along with photographs of Dsquared2 campaigns from the last three decades, lensed by Mert and Marcus and Inez and Vinoodh, displayed on huge screens as the action took place, came some infinitely more personal shots. These featured the brothers throughout their lives from childhood to the present day, hanging with supermodels and indulging in apres ski at glamorous snowy resorts.

A model on the runway at the DSquared2 fall ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The fall ’20 collection was classic outdoorsy Dsquared2 featuring archival pieces redesigned with new proportions. Western boots too came as souped-up thigh highs or with exaggerated fringing. Knits bore the legend “Love is…” taken from a comic strip by cartoonist Kim Casali inspired from a series of love notes she drew for her future husband. The cartoons were a cherished remnant from the brothers’ childhoods.

Models on the runway at the DSquared2 fall ’20 show during Milan Fashion Week. CREDIT: Shutterstock

The coed show came at odds with those upcoming by Ferragamo and Gucci, which have chosen to revert to a same-sex format but marched in step with new talent such as Telfar, who showed at Pitti Uomo on Thursday, and Jacquemus, who will present his collection next week during Paris Fashion Week Men’s.

