Why Virgil Abloh’s Latest Louis Vuitton Collection Will Have You on Cloud Nine

For his Louis Vuitton fall ’20 collection, Virgil Abloh took us for a walk in the clouds. But the collection, presented today at Paris Fashion Week Men’s, was grounded by some very down-to-earth ideas about footwear.

It is said that we are at a crossroads between the ever-popular sneaker and a return to a more formal style of shoe. But here’s the thing. Rather than dissecting it and trying to decide what’s in, shouldn’t we just celebrate our luxury of choice?

A model on the runway at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/Shutterstock

That was certainly Abloh’s take. He gave us options: Derbies, smart Chelsea boots and mid-high-top sneakers featuring a new comet logo. He will also debut a partnership with the NBA on Jan. 22 during Paris Couture Week.

But Abloh being Abloh, he also mixed it up. In a nod to streetwear and the mid-layers for which he is known, he encased his Derbies in harnesses, rendering them utility vests for the feet.

A model on the runway at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/Shutterstock

The harnesslike wraps came both in leather and tactile shearling, which recalled the cloudscape backdrop to his tented Paris show venue in the city’s Jardin des Tuilleries.

A model on the runway at Louis Vuitton’s fall ’20 show during Paris Fashion Week Men’s. CREDIT: CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON/Shutterstock

As he said in his show notes, “ties are formed between sneakers and the traditional codes of formal shoes.”

Abloh also explored this notion in the Off-White collection he presented Wednesday, where he showed mismatched pairings, a sneaker on the left foot with a more formal laceup on the right.

A look from the Off-White fall ’20 men’s show. CREDIT: Thibault Camus/Shutterstock

Yes, gentlemen, you can have your cake and eat it, too: The sneaker is still a thing, and the formal shoe is well and truly in the mix. That’s news that should have everyone on cloud nine.

