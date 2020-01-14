Gucci’s Fall ’20 Men’s Show Was All About Kid’s Clothes, With Mary Janes and Penny Loafers to Boot

Gucci fall ’20, Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

Silhouettes featured both exaggerated volumes like adult clothing as worn by children plus crops and shrunked pieces like kids’ clothing worn by grownups. The idea, as alluded to in the show notes, being a return to a more naive time before masculine gender identity is has been “moulded by violently toxic stereotypes.”

3. The Invitation

Likewise, the invite to the show was a card written in a child’s handwriting, inviting guests to attend a fifth birthday rave. Alessandro Michele was appointed as Gucci creative director in January 2015 so this month marks his five year anniversary in the role.

4. The Shoes

Gucci fall ’20, Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gucci fall ’20, Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

The key shoes worn by Michele’s cast were those flat Mary Jane T-bar styles may children wear as school uniform plus penny loafers — this is Gucci after all. There were also a smattering of sneakers and lace-up soccer boots. Many came teamed with school regulation edition white ankle and knee socks.

5. The Key Collab

Gucci men’s fall .20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Gucci fall ’20 Liberty collab, Milan Fashion Week CREDIT: Shutterstock

Michele collaborated with famous department store Liberty of London on key pieces including shirts, a puffa jacket and a bag all done it that iconic ditsy floral print.