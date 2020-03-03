Gigi Hadid’s Chanel Musketeer Boots Are a Must-Have for Fall ’20

The mantra “one for all, and all for one” came to mind today following the runway show for Chanel fall ’20. After all, every single look in the collection was teamed with a pair of musketeer-style boots. They came in black with a structured brown turn-down top, almond-shaped toe and Cuban heel.

Musketeers were the musket-equipped foot soldier protagonists of Alexandre Dumas’ novel “The Three Musketeers” and were evoked by the trio that closed the show.

Gigi Hadid brought up the rear of Virginie Viard’s model battalion flanked by Hyun Ji Shin and Mona Tougaard.

Hadid’s tweed lurex coat had the look of a 17th century frock coat with a contemporary bomber jacket style zip closure. Viard’s collection riffed on this androgynous historical idea throughout, giving it a 21st century streetwear twist in both her silhouettes and uses of fabrics.

Related Yeezy Season 8: Models Walk In Oversized Slides + Puffer Boots, North West Raps & the PFW Crowd Shivers Kim Kardashian's Sandals Have the Thinnest Straps With Layered Neutrals at Yeezy's Paris Fashion Week Show North West Steals the Show Rapping and Singing at Yeezy's Paris Fashion Week Runway Show

Her clever track pant take on the knickerbocker came with a drop crotch and wide legs with buttons running up the side. They were done in glossy leather, denim and Chanel staple jersey knits.

Chanel Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Elsewhere, Kaia Gerber wore an off-the-shoulder dress with exaggerated bouffant sleeves, dress shirts were cropped and fitted while a collarless jacket featured illustrations of the winged horses bookending the Alexandre III Bridge opposite the Grand Palais show venue.

Kaia Gerber, Chanel Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear Collection at Paris Fashion Week

“The Three Musketeers” was an adventure story with political undertones. (Author Alexandre Dumas was pro-establishment and his protagonists members of the National Guard were charged with maintaining the status quo.)

As timing would have it, as the Chanel show took place, protests against the French government’s pension reforms were getting underway outside the nearby Assemblée Nationale.

Just like fashion, history is also cyclical — and has a habit of repeating itself.

Chanel Fall 2020 Ready-to-Wear Collection at Paris Fashion Week

Want more?

Thom Browne Puts On Parade of Fantastical Animals, Giving Nods to Narnia & Noah’s Ark

Balenciaga’s Models Walked in Water Socks on a Flooded Runway for Fall 2020

Coronavirus, Consent + Other Hot Topics at Paris Fashion Week