Celine Took Coed to New Heights With Soaring Shoe Styles for Men and Women Alike

Having sat out Men’s Fashion Week in January, Hedi Slimine took coed to new heights tonight in Paris, showing some seriously elevated shoe styles for both sexes.

Male models walked the runway wearing the highest of Cuban heels while the show’s female contingent donned platform sandals and brogues that were more vertiginous still.

You’ll pardon the pun but as more and more designers champion genderless fashion, heels for men are definitely on the rise and closely approaching the new normal. Luxury women’s shoe designer Francesco Russo set the bar back in October 2018, unveiling a five-style A-Gender capsule. More recently Stefano Pilati showed chunky block heeled boots on his Pitti Uomo runway in January and even brands like Jimmy Choo, Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Pierre Hardy have followed suit.

Poster boys for the trend include Billy Porter and musician Harry Styles. Porter wore custom Jimmy Choo at the Footwear News Achievement Awards in December and throughout London Fashion Week, while Styles teamed a spring ’20 Marc Jacobs women’s look with white high heeled boots at a Brit Awards party in London earlier this month.

That Slimane add them to his men’s footwear repertoire was only a matter of time.

In fact, as with his Celine debut, the entire collection was unisex with plenty of new romantic frilled silk blouses and the tweed and plaid that is set to be another key fall ’20 trend. There was also an equestrian theme that we saw earlier today at Balmain, too. Slimane reintroduced the archive Sulky, the two-wheeled horse-drawn carriage motif which first appeared in 1966, and featured here on bags and accessories.

Giddy up, people, fall ’20 is set to be a high ole ride.

See more styles on the runway at the Celine fall 2020 Paris Fashion Week show.

