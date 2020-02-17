Sign up for our newsletter today!

Gigi, Bella, Kendall + 5 Things to Know About the Burberry Show at LFW

By Stephanie Hirschmiller
gigi hadid, burberry fall 2020
Gigi Hadid modeling Burberry fall 2020.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Tonight in London, Riccardo Tisci presented his fourth Burberry collection. While Britain might have left the European Union last month, the chief creative officer played up the international appeal of his brand.

The collection, called ‘Memories,’ was inspired by recollections of Italy, where Tisci was raised. The designer also paid tribute to London, where he studied — and India, where he moved after graduating.

Here are FN’s five top takeaways from the show.

Supermodel Central

The supermodel headcount was high — Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk all took their turns on the runway. Naomi Campbell, who opened for Tommy Hilfiger last night, sat this one out, watching the proceedings from the front row instead.

bella hadid, london fashion week, burberry fall 2020
Bella Hadid for Burberry fall 2020.
CREDIT: Shuterstock

The Hijab Is the New Baseball Cap

The brand had a bit of an image crisis in the ‘90s when its house check baseball caps became somewhat controversial. But Tisci’s ‘hijab hoodie’ in that traditional check was an interesting take to redress the balance.

burberry fall 2020, london fashion week
A model sporting a checked hijab on the catwalk for Burberry fall 2020.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Checkmate

Tisci made the case for multiple checks, and some of his looks combined three or more permutations of the classic Burberry motif. See Joan Smalls for further details. Kendall Jenner modeled a matching bustier and shoulder bag combo.

joan smalls, burberry fall 2020
Joan Smalls for Burberry.
CREDIT: Shutterstock
kendall jenner, burberry fall 2020, london fashion week
Kendall Jenner on the catwalk.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

Haute Hybrids

The signature Burberry trench coat was reinvented again. For spring ’20, Tisci combined it with silk scarf detailing — and this season, he created hybrid puffa jacket and spliced parka versions. Likewise, the brand’s classic Arthur kicks came updated with Cuban heels and harnesses.

burberry fall 2020, london fashion week
Burberry fall 2020 hybrid shoes.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

En Pointe

While men’s derby shoes were reworked with a square toe silhouette, women’s pumps and boots came with pointed toes and sculptural uppers that rose to ankle height in an exaggerated V formation.

burberry fall 2020, london fashion week
Burberry fall 2020 boots.
CREDIT: Shutterstock

