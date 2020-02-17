Gigi, Bella, Kendall + 5 Things to Know About the Burberry Show at LFW

Tonight in London, Riccardo Tisci presented his fourth Burberry collection. While Britain might have left the European Union last month, the chief creative officer played up the international appeal of his brand.

The collection, called ‘Memories,’ was inspired by recollections of Italy, where Tisci was raised. The designer also paid tribute to London, where he studied — and India, where he moved after graduating.

Here are FN’s five top takeaways from the show.

Supermodel Central



The supermodel headcount was high — Gigi and Bella Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Joan Smalls and Irina Shayk all took their turns on the runway. Naomi Campbell, who opened for Tommy Hilfiger last night, sat this one out, watching the proceedings from the front row instead.

Bella Hadid for Burberry fall 2020. CREDIT: Shuterstock

The Hijab Is the New Baseball Cap



The brand had a bit of an image crisis in the ‘90s when its house check baseball caps became somewhat controversial. But Tisci’s ‘hijab hoodie’ in that traditional check was an interesting take to redress the balance.

A model sporting a checked hijab on the catwalk for Burberry fall 2020. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Checkmate

Tisci made the case for multiple checks, and some of his looks combined three or more permutations of the classic Burberry motif. See Joan Smalls for further details. Kendall Jenner modeled a matching bustier and shoulder bag combo.

Joan Smalls for Burberry. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Kendall Jenner on the catwalk. CREDIT: Shutterstock

Haute Hybrids

The signature Burberry trench coat was reinvented again. For spring ’20, Tisci combined it with silk scarf detailing — and this season, he created hybrid puffa jacket and spliced parka versions. Likewise, the brand’s classic Arthur kicks came updated with Cuban heels and harnesses.

Burberry fall 2020 hybrid shoes. CREDIT: Shutterstock

En Pointe

While men’s derby shoes were reworked with a square toe silhouette, women’s pumps and boots came with pointed toes and sculptural uppers that rose to ankle height in an exaggerated V formation.

Burberry fall 2020 boots. CREDIT: Shutterstock