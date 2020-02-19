The Top 10 Shoes of LFW Fall 2020

London Fashion Week was a hotbed of key seasonal trends from exaggerated volume and metallics to glittering jewels and a strong focus on sustainability. Here are our top 10 shoes to kick start your fall ’20 shopping list.

1. Halpern x Christian Louboutin

The London weather may have been dull and stormy but the Halpern runway was awash with sparkle thanks to a glittering partnership with Christian Louboutin and Swarovski. These striped boots with their dazzling crystal fringing swung and dazzled with every step.

Halpern x Louboutin, fall ’20. CREDIT: Swarovski

2. Erdem

The collection, “The Age of Silver,” was inspired by society photographer Cecil Beaton, and his practice of making DIY sets from reflective silver foil at the start of his career in the 1920s. Erdem told FN that these open-toe flatforms were a contemporary take on the peep-toe shoes beloved of that decade.

Erdem, fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

3. Preen

These cracked metallic boots in vegan leather took their cue from Venetian picture frames. Designers Justin Thornton and Thea Braganza visited the Italian city during the Venice Biennale art fair and the boots, with their twisted extended toes, were also designed to look like a piece of modern art.

Preen, fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

4. Victoria Beckham

Guaranteed to top every fashionista’s wish list for fall, these thigh-high, second-skin platform styles also came in butterscotch, black, chestnut, red and blue and made for the perfect contrast with the designer’s preppy kilt and sweater combos.

Victoria Beckham, fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

5. Roksanda Ilincic x Malone Souliers

For her ongoing footwear collaboration with Roksanda Ilincic, Mary Alice Malone of Malone Souliers did puffed up boots to balance out the volume of the ready-to-wear collection. They finished just below the knee and came topped off with an elaborate hand-knotted leather twist.

Roksanda Ilincic x Malone Souliers, fall ’20. CREDIT: Malone Souliers

6. Simona Rocha

The designer peppered her collection with pearls, on headpieces, garments, bags and right down to the footwear where she toughened up delicate strands with metal chains or teamed her baubles with unexpected contrast fabrics such as tweed. The tweed versions won a big thumbs up from Browns Fashion’s head of buying, Heather Gramston.

Simone Rocha, fall ’20. CREDIT: Shutterstock

7. Christopher Kane

Bulbous silicone-injected details embellished Christopher Kane’s footwear and accessories alike. And once you realized that the starting point for this collection was the triangle bra, the detail started to bear an uncanny resemblance to colorful breast implants.

Christopher Kane, fall ’20.

8. Burberry

Riccardo Tisci’s pumps and boots came with pointed toes, Cuban heels and sculptural uppers that rose to ankle height in an exaggerated V formation. Needless to say, the brand’s house print was fully present, from said shoes to hijab-style hoods.

9. Ancuta Sarca

Last season, the Fashion East designer debuted kitten-heeled sneaker hybrids produced using upcycled Nike trainers and in January she launched a small line of one-offs with East London retailer LN-CC. However, we’ll have to wait and see if she’s got the business nous to make these cool fall ’20 updates a commercial reality as opposed to just editorial catnip.

Ancuta Sarca, fall ’20.

10. Ashley Williams

Honorary mention goes to Ashley Williams for this photographic print of the Jimmy Choo collab sandals she’d presented for fall ’19. She also showed actual upcycled samples and dead stock from previous collections.

Ashley Williams, London Fashion Week, fall ’20. CREDIT: Ashley Williams