Nike Pays Tribute to Kobe Bryant at Its Star-Studded NYFW Show

Nike pulled out all the stops for its runway show at New York Fashion Week fall ’20 yesterday.

The Swoosh unveiled the uniforms its athletes will wear for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and some of its latest technological and sustainability innovations. To model the wares, the athletic giant wisely tapped into the many famous faces on its roster, including English sprinter Diana Asher Smith, American fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, Kenyan runner Timothy Cheruiyot and WNBA star Diana Taurasi.

Timothy Cheruiyot on the catwalk at the Nike runway show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

Diana Taurasi on the catwalk at the Nike runway show. CREDIT: Masato Onoda/Shutterstock

There was just as much star power in the seats. The crowd went into a frenzy upon the arrival of mega-star Drake, who was joined in attendance by fellow rappers-turned-Nike-collaborators Travis Scott and Kendrick Lamar. Off-White designer Virgil Abloh, Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalía, supermodel Adwoa Aboah and NFL star Saquon Barkley were also on hand for the big show.

The show also had a lot of heart. The Beaverton, Ore.-based brand paid homage to its longtime athlete, Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash this January at age 41. Young models hit the runway in Los Angeles Lakers jerseys emblazoned with one of Bryant’s two numbers (8 and 24). It was an emotionally charged moment that hit home for both the guests and the models alike.

In addition to products the company developed for athletes participating in the Tokyo 2020 Games, Nike yesterday announced the launch an exploratory footwear collection emphasizing its latest developments in sustainable product design. Space Hippie, coming out this spring, is constructed by transforming scrap material from factory floors — what Nike’s design teams have called “space junk” — into viable products.

