Freida Pinto Talks Empowering Girls Around the World as Clarks’ Brand Ambassador

Actress and social activist Freida Pinto is serious about everything she does — including her fashion choices. So, when she joined Clarks as a brand ambassador late last year she already had a personal history with the brand and that was key.

Freida Pinto for Clarks. CREDIT: Clarks

“It was the first pair of comfortable shoes I owned,” said Pinto, noting that Clarks was among the companies early on to offer shoes in her native India to fit her size 10 1⁄2 foot. “Asian countries don’t cater to women with big feet. It was problematic for me. I had developed a lot of foot issues since my school days when I had to squeeze my feet into a shoe that was one size smaller.”

The “Slumdog Millionaire” actress was also drawn to Clarks for its support of Girl Rising, a charity established to help change the way the world values girls, where she also serves as an ambassador. Clarks is extending the group’s message by highlighting Girl Rising stories and sharing a link for consumers to donate across its digital channels, in addition to a direct corporate donation.

“Activism is part of my DNA,” she said. “My parents always encouraged it.” However, she emphasized, helping others should not be dismal. “It should feel fun for you and for someone to receive your love and care.”

Pinto has also been a strong voice when it comes to diversity in the film industry. “When I came in, there weren’t roles written specifically for me. Today, I have to fight for people to think outside the box. If you look at the world population, it’s not one color and one note anymore. If we say art imitates life, why isn’t the art we’re putting out imitating life the way we see it?”

As for her fashion style, Pinto likes to keep things simple and comfortable with a wardrobe dominated by jeans, T-shirts and denim jackets.

“I try my best to not buy more than I can wear in one year,” she said. “I have all this stuff and I will wear the same thing over and over again because I’m comfortable in it. [But for] red carpet gowns, I need a heel.”

