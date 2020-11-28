Jeff Bezos, Kenneth Cole, Ivanka Trump & More Remember Tony Hsieh

After the death of Tony Hsieh, the legendary former CEO of Zappos.com, influential leaders from every industry paid tribute.

Jeff Bezos

Founder and CEO, Amazon

“The world lost you way too soon, @downtowntony. Your curiosity, vision and relentless focus on customers leave an indelible mark. You will be missed by so many.”

Kenneth Cole

Founder and Designer, Kenneth Cole

“I was always inspired by my friend Tony Hsieh. He had a unique ability to reimagine how business could be done, how to connect people in the process — and on how to make a meaningful and sustainable difference. He is leaving his footprints on the shoe industry he transformed, on Las Vegas … and on countless people he touched along the way.”

Blake Krueger

CEO and Chairman of Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Watch on FN

“Tony’s impact and legacy as a leader and visionary will resonate for years to come. His innovation helped shepherd the industry into the digital era, and he cared deeply about his employees and customers. It was an honor for Wolverine Worldwide and all our brands to partner with Tony, and we will truly miss the fresh perspective he brought to the footwear and apparel space. He will be missed.

Ivanka Trump

Advisor to the President of the United States

“Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity and follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness and brought joy to all who knew him.”

Celebrating the life while mourning the loss of my dear friend Tony Hsieh. Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him. Rest In Peace Tony pic.twitter.com/Nd5o6U7wV9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2020

Andrew Yang

Entrepreneur and former presidential candidate

“Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today.

I am stunned. Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed. 🙏 #Deliveringhappiness https://t.co/jkUETTHyDA — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 28, 2020

Dave Powers

President and CEO, Deckers Brands

“Tony was a true trailblazer with his focus on customer service, innovation and culture. He was instrumental in proving that customers could trust and enjoy buying footwear online. He set the oath for us and the industry. Tony and his focus on company culture and community has been a an inspiration for Deckers and his Zappos team is a pleasure to work with. We are saddened by his passing but grateful for all his contributions to the works and the industry. He will be sorely missed.”

Chris Hufnagel

Global Brand President, Merrell

“Tony was a true visionary that revolutionized the online buying experience not only for Zappos, but for countless e-commerce sites. His approach to customer service and outlook on life has been the basis of inspiration for many individuals, as well as small and large businesses alike. The world will forever remember him as the man that continued to deliver happiness to all those he encountered.”

Tony Hawk

Pro Skater

“Tony Hsieh was a visionary. He was generous with his time and willing to share his invaluable expertise with anyone. And he was very, very cool.”

A beautiful tribute to a true pioneer. Tony Hsieh was a visionary. He was generous with his time and willing to share his invaluable expertise with anyone. And he was very, very cool. https://t.co/5A78fWpNyv — Tony Hawk (@tonyhawk) November 28, 2020

Faryl Robin Morse

Founder and designer, Faryl Robin

“I met Tony Hsieh for the first time not long after starting Faryl Robin. We were both attending a CEO conference where Tony was speaking. When Tony went on stage, he spoke so thoughtfully and generously that it stopped me in my tracks. I made a point to stop and thank him for his message. He happily took the time to have a real conversation about his learnings and kindness. He told me he had instituted a Zappos office shared library of books so I sent him a book on kindness, generosity and giving back — qualities that were meaningful to him. The next time I saw Tony several years later he instantly remembered me, the conversation and the book I sent. That was the kind of person he was. To say he was genius would be an understatement, he was able of change an entire industry.”