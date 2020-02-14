Schutz’ Marina Larroude On What She’s Packing For Fashion Month & Her Must-Have Accessory

CURRENTLY READING: “Misha Nonoo recommended me ‘The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg’ by Eleanor Randolph. I can’t put it down. I also just finished, ‘Maybe You Should Talk to Someone’ by Lori Gottlieb, and I can’t recommend it enough.”

MUST-SEE SPOTS IN BRAZIL: “Rio de Janeiro and Trancoso. I’m dying to go to the Txai Hotel in Itacare. I’ve heard it is beautiful and it is on my wish list to go this year.”

WHAT I’M PACKING FOR FASHION MONTH: “My faux fur coat from Paco Rabanne, Officine Générale Blazers, fun pieces from Area, La Ligne sweaters, CQY Denim and of course, my Schutz boots.”

STYLE INSPIRATIONS: “Gwyneth Paltrow is the whole package, Giorgia Tordini is always perfectly dressed and I love Sara Hoover for her eccentricity.”

FAVORITE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS: @eholmes, @erinfoster, @sarafoster, @sarablakely, @mrsdownjones, @michelleobama, @melindagates, @nytimes

MY GO-TO NEW YORK RESTAURANT FOR A CELEBRATION: “Frevo is super special. It is five courses of French modern cuisine. The atmosphere is modern and cozy and the food was one of the best meals I’ve had in the city.”

MUST-HAVE ACCESSORY, BESIDES SHOES: “Jewelry! I love Brent Neale and CVC Stones necklaces. I wear them every single day.”

MY TYPICAL DAY-OFF: “Working out at Tracy Anderson, activities outside with my kids, a good book and a night out with my husband.”