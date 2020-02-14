Schutz’ Marina Larroude On What She’s Packing For Fashion Month & Her Must-Have Accessory

Since she began leading Schutz International last summer, Marina Larroude is focused on growing the brand. “There is no one in the market that offers high-quality, fashion-forward footwear at an attainable price like Schutz,” she said. “Our biggest opportunity is to spread this message to more women across the country.”
Fall ’20 is yet another moment to capture consumers. She added that platforms, over-the-knee boots, lug soles and animal prints will be important for the season.
Prior to her position at Schutz, which is owned by Alexandre Birman’s Brazilian footwear empire Arezzo & Co., Larroude (a fellow Brazilian) started her career in publishing. She was Teen Vogue’s fashion director before jumping into retail at Barneys New York.
Here, she dishes on her fashion must-haves.
CURRENTLY READING: “Misha Nonoo recommended me ‘The Many Lives of Michael Bloomberg’ by Eleanor Randolph. I can’t put it down. I also just finished, ‘Maybe You Should Talk to Someone’ by Lori Gottlieb, and I can’t recommend it enough.”
MUST-SEE SPOTS IN BRAZIL: “Rio de Janeiro and Trancoso. I’m dying to go to the Txai Hotel in Itacare. I’ve heard it is beautiful and it is on my wish list to go this year.”
WHAT I’M PACKING FOR FASHION MONTH: “My faux fur coat from Paco Rabanne, Officine Générale Blazers, fun pieces from Area, La Ligne sweaters, CQY Denim and of course, my Schutz boots.”
STYLE INSPIRATIONS: “Gwyneth Paltrow is the whole package, Giorgia Tordini is always perfectly dressed and I love Sara Hoover for her eccentricity.”
FAVORITE INSTAGRAM ACCOUNTS: @eholmes, @erinfoster, @sarafoster, @sarablakely, @mrsdownjones, @michelleobama, @melindagates, @nytimes
MY GO-TO NEW YORK RESTAURANT FOR A CELEBRATION: “Frevo is super special. It is five courses of French modern cuisine. The atmosphere is modern and cozy and the food was one of the best meals I’ve had in the city.”
MUST-HAVE ACCESSORY, BESIDES SHOES: “Jewelry! I love Brent Neale and CVC Stones necklaces. I wear them every single day.”
MY TYPICAL DAY-OFF: “Working out at Tracy Anderson, activities outside with my kids, a good book and a night out with my husband.”