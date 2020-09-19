The Fashion Industry Mourns the Loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg addresses reporters in the Rose Garden of the White House on Monday, June 14, 1993.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a Supreme Court justice and feminist trailblazer, died at 87 years old on Friday of complications from pancreatic cancer. Only the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, Ginsburg made her mark as an relentless advocate for women’s rights.

At almost ninety years old, Ginsburg had recently solidified an almost rock star status among millennials and Gen Z, even earning the moniker, “Notorious R.B.G.”

Following her death, many took to social media to react to the loss — including the fashion industry. American designer Kenneth Cole wrote on his Instagram, “She fought to preserve our democracy, now we owe it to her to show up and vote for the same. #RIPRBG #vote2020.”

Marc Jacobs also took to his personal Instagram page on Friday to write a tribute in Ginsburg’s honor.

“Thank you for everything. An extraordinary human being. Notorious RBG Rest In Peace. SUPREME Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg,” Jacobs captioned a photo of Ginsburg.

Industry titan Fern Mallis shared a photo thanking Ginsburg for her immense service. “RIP 💔 RBG & Thank you for your years of service, your intellect, humanity, passion for justice and women’s rights, your courage and strength, and for setting the bar high,” Mallis wrote.

As the country mourns the loss of the icon, the next generation of voters have taken to their social media to plead for the public to vote in her honor.

“Trailblazer. Icon. Legend. Role model. Fighter. The true definition of an empowered woman – this is a heartbreaking loss for us all. 💔 Please, please, please VOTE in her honor. #RBG,” actress and model Cara Delevingne wrote.

Nineteen-year-old model Kaia Gerber shared a similar post. “Devastating. rest in peace RBG, let’s all vote in her honor,” Gerber captioned her Instagram.

Designer Diane von Furstenberg, who has also dedicated much of career to supporting women posted a photo on Instagram, writing, “Irreplaceable RBG … the world is crying…. you were strength, dignity, justice, humour and heart ! Rest In Peace and protect us please.”

Sarah Jessica Parker kept her message brief, posting: “Giant. And always aiming for a more perfect union. RIP Your Honor. And Godspeed.

