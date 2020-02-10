How the CEO of Ortholite Tackles Diversity, Inspires His Team & Drives Growth

My business mentors:

“New Balance’s Jim Davis, who I met early in my career. He’s the classic American entrepreneur. He’s still fiercely independent, and still owns that place lock, stock, and barrel. I got to know him [while working at] Vibram where we supplied material to New Balance.”

Advice to the next generation:

“Learn the language of the country where [you’re doing business]. I’ve been in meetings in Italy, China. You ask a question and people will for 20 minutes. Then, the translator will look at you and say, ‘He said, no.’”