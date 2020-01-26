Sign up for our newsletter today!

Kobe Bryant’s Death: Dwyane Wade, Scottie Pippen & More Reactions on Social Media

By Ella Chochrek
The world is mourning the tragic death of Kobe Bryant, who died in a Calabasas, Calif., helicopter crash Sunday morning at the age of 41.

Known as one of the NBA’s all-time greats, Bryant was an 18-time All-Star over the course of his 20 years in the league. He won five NBA championships, two NBA Finals MVPs and one league MVP before retiring from basketball 2016.

A longtime Nike athlete, Bryant had a signature sneaker franchise called the Nike “Kobe.” The popular sneaker inspired a celebration, called Mamba Day, held on Aug. 24, the combination of Bryant’s two on-court numbers, 8 and 24. In his post-NBA years, the star won an Academy Award for his short film, “Dear Basketball.”

News of Bryant’s passing sent famous athletes, celebrity friends and fans reeling.

NBA super stars, including Dwyane Wade, Paul Pierce and Scottie Pippen, took to Twitter to share their shock and disbelief.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban also reacted: “Damn. RIP Mamba. May your memory be a blessing.”

Longtime Lakers fans Bella and Gigi Hadid posted tributes to Bryant. Gigi wrote: “Shocked and heartbroken. Way too soon. Rest In Peace & Power, Legend- being a fan of yours brought so much joy to my life.” Bella added: “I can’t believe this…Rest in Peace King…. thinking about Vanessa and their beautiful children during this time….”

NBA legend Bill Russell posted a touching tribute, writing: “Jeannine & I are absolutely shocked to hear of the loss of one of my favorite people & one of the best basketball minds in the history of the game! Our hearts & prayers to Vanessa & his girls. @kobebryant you were my biggest fan, but I was yours.”

Celebrity stylist Brad Goreski remembered Bryant’s “kindness,” recalling that the NBA star invited him to a Lakers game after they first met.

Former New York Giant Victor Cruz, actor Idris Elba and former Green Bay Packer Brett Favre were also among those to post tributes to Bryant on social media.

It can’t be. 😔

A post shared by Victor Cruz (@victorcruz) on

