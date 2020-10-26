×
The Ultimate Shoe Celebration: FNAA Winners From 1986 to 2019

By Katie Abel
Rihanna FNAA 2016
Rihanna took home shoe of the year for her Fenty Puma Creeper in 2016.
CREDIT: FN Archives

The Footwear News Achievement Awards have celebrated the best in shoes for the past 33 years. Ahead of this year’s first-ever virtual bash on Dec. 8, take a look back at all our illustrious winners.

2019

Lifetime Achievement: Bob Campbell

Person: Kerby Jean-Raymond

Company: VF Corp.

Designer: Amina Muaddi

Shoe: Dr. Martens 1460

Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brands: Puma, Rothy’s

Collaborator: Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Award for Social Impact: Kenneth Cole, Donna Karan

Style Influencer: J Balvin

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Midnight 00, Paris Texas

Hall of Fame: Sandra Choi, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steve Madden

2018

Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Nordstrom

Person: Diane Sullivan

Company: Authentic Brands Group

Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Shoe: Fila Disruptor 2

Brand: Allbirds

Launch: Amina Muaddi

Award for Social Impact: Rebecca Minkoff

Collaboration: Reebok by Pyer Moss

Style Influencers: Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Icon Award for Philanthropy: FFANY Shoes on Sale

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri, Chloe Gosselin

Hall of Fame: Marc Fisher, Pierre Hardy, Peter Harris

Christie Brinkley Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook and
Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel and Sailor Brinkley Cook were honored as style influencers in 2018.
CREDIT: Photographed by Sailor Brinkley Cook

2017

Lifetime Achievement: Stan Smith

Person: Victor Luis

Shoe: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh

Company: Steven Madden Ltd. Designer: Gianvito Rossi

Brand: Birkenstock

Award for Social Impact: Diane Sullivan

Collaborator: Ronnie Fieg

Marketer: Puma

Style Influencer: Hailey Baldwin

Launches: Alexa Chung, Attico

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Malone Souliers

2016

Lifetime Achievement: Aldo Bensadoun

Person: Mark King

Shoe: Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna

Company: Foot Locker Inc.

Designer: Paul Andrew

Retailer: Kith

Brands: Gucci, Schutz

Icon Award: Iris Apfel

Marketer: Nike

Collaboration: Vetements x Manolo Blahnik

Launch: Daya by Zendaya

Award for Social Impact: John Varvatos

Style Influencer: Chiara Ferragni

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Nicolo Giannico Beretta

Hall of Fame: René Caovilla, Linda Fargo

Linda Fargo FNAA 2016
Linda Fargo accepting her FN Hall of Fame award.
CREDIT: FN Archives

2015

Lifetime Achievement: Robert Greenberg

Company: Foot Locker Inc.

Designer: Edgardo Osorio

Retailer: Mytheresa.com

Brand: Under Armour

Shoe: Adidas Yeezy Boost

Collaboration: Bee Line x Timberland

Marketer: Christian Louboutin

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Aurora James

Award for Social Impact: Prabal Gurung

Style Influencer: Alexa Chung

Hall of Fame: Libby Edelman, Sam Edelman, Jim Estepa

Kanye West Yeezy 750 Boost FNAAs
Kanye West accepting the Shoe of the Year award at the 2015 FNAAs.
CREDIT: Steve Eichner

2014

Person: Kevin Plank

Company: Skechers USA Inc.

Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti

Retailer: Level Shoe

District Brand: Vans

Launch: SJP

Newsmaker: Jimmy Choo

Marketer: Stuart Weitzman

Shoe: Adidas Stan Smith

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Alessandra Lanvin

Style Influencer: Nicole Richie

Hall of Fame: Joe Moore, Sonny Shar

2013

Lifetime Achievement: Vince Camuto

Person: Diane Sullivan

Company: VF Corp.

Designer: Gianvito Rossi

Retailer: Kurt Geiger

Brands: Birkenstock, Skechers Go

Launch: Paul Andrew

Newsmaker: Hudson’s Bay Co.

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Aquazzura, Louis Leeman

Marketer: Salvatore Ferragamo

Hall of Fame: Debbie Ferrée, Bob Goldman

2012

Lifetime Achievement: Stuart Weitzman

Company: Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Designer: Charlotte Olympia Dellal

Retailer: Macy’s

Athletic Retailer: Foot Locker

Brands: Brooks, Sam Edelman

Marketer: Rebecca Minkoff

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Sophia Webster

Award for Social Impact: Bob Campbell

Style Influencer: Tabitha Simmons

Hall of Fame: Ron Frasch, Ron Fromm, Stephen Rubin

Rachel Zoe and Brian Atwood at the 2011 FNAAs.

2011

Lifetime Achievement: Manolo Blahnik

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood

Retailers: HSN, Ron White Shoes

Brands: Ugg Australia, Vince Camuto

Marketer: Adidas

Launches: B Brian Atwood, Rachel Zoe

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Burak Uyan

Award for Social Impact: Kenneth Cole

Hall of Fame: Patricia Field, Jim Tarica, Larry Tarica

2010

Person: Christian Louboutin

Company: The Jones Group Inc.

Designer: Brian Atwood

Retailers: Selfridges, The Tannery

Brands: Toms Shoes, Vibram

Marketer: Reebok

Launch: Ivanka Trump

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Charlotte Olympia

Philanthropy Award: Soles4Souls

Hall of Fame: Dawn Mello, Jack Minuk, Burt Tansky

FNAA Jessica Alba
Blake Mycoskie and Jessica Alba at the FNAAs in 2019.

2009

Person: Tony Hsieh

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti

Retailers: Kohl’s, Gilt Groupe

Brands: Sam Edelman, Sperry Top-Sider

Marketer: Iconix Brand Group Inc.

Launches: Florsheim by Duckie Brown, Skechers’ Shape-ups, Tabitha Simmons

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Alexandre Birman

Hall of Fame: George Malkemus, Matt Serra, John Shanley

2008

Person: Angel Martinez

Company: Brown Shoe Co.

Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood

Retailers: Target, David Z, Net-a-porter.com

Brands: Jimmy Choo, Hunter House: Lanvin

Marketer: Nike

Launch: Jerome C. Rousseau Under Armour

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Chrissie Morris

Green Award: Brooks

Philanthropy Award: Blake Mycoskie

Hall of Fame: Lance Clark, Arsho Baghsarian, Alan Cohen, Franco Fieramosca

2007

Person: Matt Rubel

Company: Deckers Outdoor Corp.

Designer: Miuccia Prada

Retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue, Footcandy

Newsmaker: Crocs

Brands: Tory Burch, Merrell

House: PPR

Marketer: Macy’s

Launches: Jonathan Kelsey, Mary Norton

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Max Kibardin

Green Award: Timberland

Hall of Fame: Tim O’Donovan, Luigino Rossi, Patti Silver, Stanley Silver, Jack Silvera

2006

Person: Neil Cole

Company: Steven Madden Ltd.

Designer: Pierre Hardy

Retailers: DSW, Hawley Lane Shoes

Newsmaker: Federated

Brands: Converse, Vans

House: Michael Kors

Marketer: Payless ShoeSource

Launches: Piperlime, Starbury

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Courtney Crawford

Hall of Fame: Ernesto Esposito, Jodi Fisher, Phyllis Footer, Wayne Weaver

2005

Person: Jeffrey Kalinsky

Company: Adidas

Designer: Christian Louboutin

Retailers: Nordstrom, Kitson, Zappos.com

Brands: Crocs, Lacoste

Marketers: Aldo, Keds

Launches: Vince Camuto, Imagine by Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, L.A.M.B.

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Nicholas Kirkwood

Hall of Fame: Robert Clergerie, Brian Cook, Roland Jourdan, Barbara Schneider-Levy

2004

Person: Matt Serra

Company: Cole Haan

Designer: Bruno Frisoni

Retailers: Bloomingdale’s, Sportie LA

Brands: Frye, Jimmy Choo Marketer: Adidas

Launches: Belle by Sigerson, H Hilfiger

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Ashley Dearborn

Hall of Fame: Don Munro, Hal Pennington, Donald Pliner

2003

Person: Killick Datta

Company: Brown Shoe Co.

Designer: Manolo Blahnik

Retailers: The Finish Line, Neiman Marcus, The Tannery

Brands: Reebok, Ugg Australia

House: Louis Vuitton

Marketer: Kenneth Cole

Launches: Keen, Medium

Hall of Fame: André Assous, Geoffrey Bloom, Beverly Feldman, Tinker Hatfield, Stephane Kélian

2002

Person: Stuart Weitzman

Company: GBMI

Designer: Holly Dunlap

Retailers: Alife Rivington Club, Bergdorf Goodman

Brands: Puma, Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche

Marketer: Reebok

Hall of Fame: Robert Campbell, Anne Davis, Jim Davis, Steven Nichols, Walter Steiger

2001

Person: Rhonda Brown

Company: Steve Madden

Designer: Sigerson Morrison

Retailers: Diavolina, Shoe Carnival

Brands: Coach, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Naturalizer

Marketer: Rockport

Launches: Bullboxer, Kaki Daniels

Internet Business: Global Sports

Hall of Fame: Etienne Aigner, Bill Boettge, Vince Camuto, Robert Greenberg, Stuart Weitzman

2000

Person: Michael Greenberg

Company: Vans

Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti

Retailers: Scoop, Sigerson Morrison

Brand: Camper

Marketer: Cole Haan

Launches: Jill Stuart, John Varvatos

Bold Moves: Kerquelen, Nike Shox, Via Spiga

Hall of Fame: Michael Appell, Bill Bowerman, Kenneth Cole, Morris  Kalinsky, Louis Pozez, Shaol Pozez, Ian Wright

1999

Person: Steven Douglass

Designer: Goffredo Fantini

Retailers: Banana Republic, Jeffrey

Brands: Merrell, Steve Madden

Marketer: Tod’s

Launches: Kate Spade, Naked Feet

Bold Moves: Nike, Nordstrom

Hall of Fame: Diego Della Valle, Fawn Evenson, Jerome Fisher, Eli Footer, Dick Silverman

1998

Person: Neil Cole

Company: Skechers USA

Designer: Ernesto Esposito

Retailers: Aldo Group, Offspring, Tootsi Plohound

Brand: Adidas America

Marketer: Vans

Launch: Oakley

Supplier: DuPont Lycra

Bold Moves: Birkenstock Footprint Sandals, Nicholas Deakins for NDUK, Donald Pliner

Hall of Fame: Ann Aiken, Fiamma Ferragamo, Jacques Levine, Andrea Pfister, Sidney Swartz

Footwear News Achievement Awards
Manolo Blahnik & Andre Leon Talley at the FNAAs in 1997.
CREDIT: FN Archives

1997

Person: Angel Martinez

Company: New Balance

Designer: Dolce & Gabbana

Retailers: Fred Segal Feet, Journeys

Supplier: Jones & Vining

Bold Moves: Buckle My Shoe, Candie’s, Just for Feet

Hall of Fame: Manolo Blahnik, Margot Fraser, Vivian Infantino, John Justin

1996

Person: Kenneth Cole

Companies: Clarks Co., Fila USA

Designer: Miuccia Prada

Retailers: Chernin’s Shoes, Sears

Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.

Hall of Fame: Ron Ansin, Paul Fireman, Ellis Safdeye

1995

People: Tom Clarke, Phil Knight

Company: Wolverine World Wide Inc.

Designer: Tom Ford

Retailers: Just for Feet, Larry’s Shoes

Supplier: W.L. Gore & Associates

Hall of Fame: Harold Alford, Joe Famolare, Dick Jacobson, Peter Lunder, Ben Peck

1994

Person: Noel Hord

Company: Ecco USA Inc.

Designer: Nathalie Marciano

Retailers: Nine West Retail, Chernin’s Shoes

Supplier: Quabaug Corp.

Hall of Fame: Fred Bloom, Nancy Knox, Harold Rowen, Rob Strasser

1993

Person: Bill Boettge

Company: Jimlar Corp.

Designer: Ralph Lauren

Retailers: Boscov’s, Overland Trading

Supplier: Faytex Corp.

Hall of Fame: Enzo Angiolini, Charles Cole, Faye Kuntzman, Irving Kuntzman, Sunny Onish, Jerry Turner

1992

People: “The Year of the Women” (Ann Aiken, Anavel Caparros, Hilary Fritz, Joan Helpern, Susan Itzkowitz, Gail Rothwell, Merle Sloss, Kathy Taylor)

Company: Deckers Corp.

Designer: Manolo Blahnik

Retailers: Bakers-Leeds, J. Stephens, Saxon Shoes, Shoe Station, The Tannery

Supplier: Starensier

Hall of Fame: Arnold Hiatt, Frank Rooney, Arthur Schwartz, Michael Silverstein, Stanley Silverstein

1991

People: Sam and Libby Edelman

Company: Fisher Camuto Group

Designer: Paolo Battacchi

Retailers: Walmart, Bob Ellis Shoes

Supplier: Implus Corp.

Hall of Fame: Murray Friedman, Phil Knight, Jerry Miller, Nordstrom family

1990

Person: Jules Schneider

Company: K-Swiss

Designer: Robert Clergerie

Retailer: The Wild Pair

Sales Representative: Larry Rich

Supplier: Freelonic

Hall of Fame: Philip Barach, Thomas Bata, David Helpern, Joan Helpern, Lionel Leve

1989

Person: Phil Knight

Company: Sam & Libby

Designer: Anne Klein

Retailer: Magnifete

Sales Representative: Mike Goodnough

Hall of Fame: Bernard Edison, Julian Edison, David Evins, Two Ten founders, Roger Vivier

1988

Person: Robert Campeau

Company: L.A. Gear

Designer: Fiamma Ferragamo

Retailer: Avventura

Sales Representative: Larry Garrett

Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.

Hall of Fame: L.L.Bean, Horst Dassler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Beth Levine, Herbert Levine

1987

Person: Bruce Nordstrom

Company: Timberland

Designer: Robert Clergerie

Retailer: Macy’s

Importer: Intershoe

Sales Representative: Gordon Owens

1986

Person: Paul Fireman

Company: Allen-Edmonds

Designer: Joan Helpern

Retailer: Foot Locker Inc.

Importer: Fisher Camuto

