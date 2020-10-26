The Ultimate Shoe Celebration: FNAA Winners From 1986 to 2019

Rihanna took home shoe of the year for her Fenty Puma Creeper in 2016.

The Footwear News Achievement Awards have celebrated the best in shoes for the past 33 years. Ahead of this year’s first-ever virtual bash on Dec. 8, take a look back at all our illustrious winners.

2019

Lifetime Achievement: Bob Campbell

Person: Kerby Jean-Raymond

Company: VF Corp.

Designer: Amina Muaddi

Shoe: Dr. Martens 1460

Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods

Brands: Puma, Rothy’s

Collaborator: Tommy Hilfiger

Icon Award for Social Impact: Kenneth Cole, Donna Karan

Style Influencer: J Balvin

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Midnight 00, Paris Texas

Hall of Fame: Sandra Choi, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steve Madden

2018

Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Nordstrom

Person: Diane Sullivan

Company: Authentic Brands Group

Designer: Tabitha Simmons

Shoe: Fila Disruptor 2

Brand: Allbirds

Launch: Amina Muaddi

Award for Social Impact: Rebecca Minkoff

Collaboration: Reebok by Pyer Moss

Style Influencers: Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook

Icon Award for Philanthropy: FFANY Shoes on Sale

Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri, Chloe Gosselin

Hall of Fame: Marc Fisher, Pierre Hardy, Peter Harris

2017 Lifetime Achievement: Stan Smith Person: Victor Luis Shoe: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh Company: Steven Madden Ltd. Designer: Gianvito Rossi Brand: Birkenstock Award for Social Impact: Diane Sullivan Collaborator: Ronnie Fieg Marketer: Puma Style Influencer: Hailey Baldwin Launches: Alexa Chung, Attico Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Malone Souliers

2016