The Ultimate Shoe Celebration: FNAA Winners From 1986 to 2019

The Footwear News Achievement Awards have celebrated the best in shoes for the past 33 years. Ahead of this year’s first-ever virtual bash on Dec. 8, take a look back at all our illustrious winners.
2019
Lifetime Achievement: Bob Campbell
Person: Kerby Jean-Raymond
Company: VF Corp.
Designer: Amina Muaddi
Shoe: Dr. Martens 1460
Retailer: Dick’s Sporting Goods
Brands: Puma, Rothy’s
Collaborator: Tommy Hilfiger
Icon Award for Social Impact: Kenneth Cole, Donna Karan
Style Influencer: J Balvin
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Midnight 00, Paris Texas
Hall of Fame: Sandra Choi, Jeffrey Kalinsky, Steve Madden
2018
Lifetime Achievement: Bruce Nordstrom
Person: Diane Sullivan
Watch on FN
Company: Authentic Brands Group
Designer: Tabitha Simmons
Shoe: Fila Disruptor 2
Brand: Allbirds
Launch: Amina Muaddi
Award for Social Impact: Rebecca Minkoff
Collaboration: Reebok by Pyer Moss
Style Influencers: Christie Brinkley, Alexa Ray Joel, Sailor Brinkley-Cook
Icon Award for Philanthropy: FFANY Shoes on Sale
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Mike Amiri, Chloe Gosselin
Hall of Fame: Marc Fisher, Pierre Hardy, Peter Harris
2017
Lifetime Achievement: Stan Smith
Person: Victor Luis
Shoe: Air Jordan 1 x Virgil Abloh
Company: Steven Madden Ltd. Designer: Gianvito Rossi
Brand: Birkenstock
Award for Social Impact: Diane Sullivan
Collaborator: Ronnie Fieg
Marketer: Puma
Style Influencer: Hailey Baldwin
Launches: Alexa Chung, Attico
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Malone Souliers
Lifetime Achievement: Aldo Bensadoun
Person: Mark King
Shoe: Fenty Puma Creeper by Rihanna
Company: Foot Locker Inc.
Designer: Paul Andrew
Retailer: Kith
Brands: Gucci, Schutz
Icon Award: Iris Apfel
Marketer: Nike
Collaboration: Vetements x Manolo Blahnik
Launch: Daya by Zendaya
Award for Social Impact: John Varvatos
Style Influencer: Chiara Ferragni
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Nicolo Giannico Beretta
Hall of Fame: René Caovilla, Linda Fargo
2015
Lifetime Achievement: Robert Greenberg
Company: Foot Locker Inc.
Designer: Edgardo Osorio
Retailer: Mytheresa.com
Brand: Under Armour
Shoe: Adidas Yeezy Boost
Collaboration: Bee Line x Timberland
Marketer: Christian Louboutin
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Aurora James
Award for Social Impact: Prabal Gurung
Style Influencer: Alexa Chung
Hall of Fame: Libby Edelman, Sam Edelman, Jim Estepa
2014
Person: Kevin Plank
Company: Skechers USA Inc.
Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti
Retailer: Level Shoe
District Brand: Vans
Launch: SJP
Newsmaker: Jimmy Choo
Marketer: Stuart Weitzman
Shoe: Adidas Stan Smith
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Alessandra Lanvin
Style Influencer: Nicole Richie
Hall of Fame: Joe Moore, Sonny Shar
2013
Lifetime Achievement: Vince Camuto
Person: Diane Sullivan
Company: VF Corp.
Designer: Gianvito Rossi
Retailer: Kurt Geiger
Brands: Birkenstock, Skechers Go
Launch: Paul Andrew
Newsmaker: Hudson’s Bay Co.
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Aquazzura, Louis Leeman
Marketer: Salvatore Ferragamo
Hall of Fame: Debbie Ferrée, Bob Goldman
2012
Lifetime Achievement: Stuart Weitzman
Company: Wolverine World Wide Inc.
Designer: Charlotte Olympia Dellal
Retailer: Macy’s
Athletic Retailer: Foot Locker
Brands: Brooks, Sam Edelman
Marketer: Rebecca Minkoff
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Sophia Webster
Award for Social Impact: Bob Campbell
Style Influencer: Tabitha Simmons
Hall of Fame: Ron Frasch, Ron Fromm, Stephen Rubin
2011
Lifetime Achievement: Manolo Blahnik
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood
Retailers: HSN, Ron White Shoes
Brands: Ugg Australia, Vince Camuto
Marketer: Adidas
Launches: B Brian Atwood, Rachel Zoe
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Burak Uyan
Award for Social Impact: Kenneth Cole
Hall of Fame: Patricia Field, Jim Tarica, Larry Tarica
2010
Person: Christian Louboutin
Company: The Jones Group Inc.
Designer: Brian Atwood
Retailers: Selfridges, The Tannery
Brands: Toms Shoes, Vibram
Marketer: Reebok
Launch: Ivanka Trump
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Charlotte Olympia
Philanthropy Award: Soles4Souls
Hall of Fame: Dawn Mello, Jack Minuk, Burt Tansky
2009
Person: Tony Hsieh
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti
Retailers: Kohl’s, Gilt Groupe
Brands: Sam Edelman, Sperry Top-Sider
Marketer: Iconix Brand Group Inc.
Launches: Florsheim by Duckie Brown, Skechers’ Shape-ups, Tabitha Simmons
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Alexandre Birman
Hall of Fame: George Malkemus, Matt Serra, John Shanley
2008
Person: Angel Martinez
Company: Brown Shoe Co.
Designer: Nicholas Kirkwood
Retailers: Target, David Z, Net-a-porter.com
Brands: Jimmy Choo, Hunter House: Lanvin
Marketer: Nike
Launch: Jerome C. Rousseau Under Armour
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Chrissie Morris
Green Award: Brooks
Philanthropy Award: Blake Mycoskie
Hall of Fame: Lance Clark, Arsho Baghsarian, Alan Cohen, Franco Fieramosca
2007
Person: Matt Rubel
Company: Deckers Outdoor Corp.
Designer: Miuccia Prada
Retailers: Saks Fifth Avenue, Footcandy
Newsmaker: Crocs
Brands: Tory Burch, Merrell
House: PPR
Marketer: Macy’s
Launches: Jonathan Kelsey, Mary Norton
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Max Kibardin
Green Award: Timberland
Hall of Fame: Tim O’Donovan, Luigino Rossi, Patti Silver, Stanley Silver, Jack Silvera
2006
Person: Neil Cole
Company: Steven Madden Ltd.
Designer: Pierre Hardy
Retailers: DSW, Hawley Lane Shoes
Newsmaker: Federated
Brands: Converse, Vans
House: Michael Kors
Marketer: Payless ShoeSource
Launches: Piperlime, Starbury
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Courtney Crawford
Hall of Fame: Ernesto Esposito, Jodi Fisher, Phyllis Footer, Wayne Weaver
2005
Person: Jeffrey Kalinsky
Company: Adidas
Designer: Christian Louboutin
Retailers: Nordstrom, Kitson, Zappos.com
Brands: Crocs, Lacoste
Marketers: Aldo, Keds
Launches: Vince Camuto, Imagine by Vince Camuto, Jessica Simpson, L.A.M.B.
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Nicholas Kirkwood
Hall of Fame: Robert Clergerie, Brian Cook, Roland Jourdan, Barbara Schneider-Levy
2004
Person: Matt Serra
Company: Cole Haan
Designer: Bruno Frisoni
Retailers: Bloomingdale’s, Sportie LA
Brands: Frye, Jimmy Choo Marketer: Adidas
Launches: Belle by Sigerson, H Hilfiger
Vivian Infantino Emerging Talent: Ashley Dearborn
Hall of Fame: Don Munro, Hal Pennington, Donald Pliner
2003
Person: Killick Datta
Company: Brown Shoe Co.
Designer: Manolo Blahnik
Retailers: The Finish Line, Neiman Marcus, The Tannery
Brands: Reebok, Ugg Australia
House: Louis Vuitton
Marketer: Kenneth Cole
Launches: Keen, Medium
Hall of Fame: André Assous, Geoffrey Bloom, Beverly Feldman, Tinker Hatfield, Stephane Kélian
2002
Person: Stuart Weitzman
Company: GBMI
Designer: Holly Dunlap
Retailers: Alife Rivington Club, Bergdorf Goodman
Brands: Puma, Yves Saint Laurent Rive Gauche
Marketer: Reebok
Hall of Fame: Robert Campbell, Anne Davis, Jim Davis, Steven Nichols, Walter Steiger
2001
Person: Rhonda Brown
Company: Steve Madden
Designer: Sigerson Morrison
Retailers: Diavolina, Shoe Carnival
Brands: Coach, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Naturalizer
Marketer: Rockport
Launches: Bullboxer, Kaki Daniels
Internet Business: Global Sports
Hall of Fame: Etienne Aigner, Bill Boettge, Vince Camuto, Robert Greenberg, Stuart Weitzman
2000
Person: Michael Greenberg
Company: Vans
Designer: Giuseppe Zanotti
Retailers: Scoop, Sigerson Morrison
Brand: Camper
Marketer: Cole Haan
Launches: Jill Stuart, John Varvatos
Bold Moves: Kerquelen, Nike Shox, Via Spiga
Hall of Fame: Michael Appell, Bill Bowerman, Kenneth Cole, Morris Kalinsky, Louis Pozez, Shaol Pozez, Ian Wright
1999
Person: Steven Douglass
Designer: Goffredo Fantini
Retailers: Banana Republic, Jeffrey
Brands: Merrell, Steve Madden
Marketer: Tod’s
Launches: Kate Spade, Naked Feet
Bold Moves: Nike, Nordstrom
Hall of Fame: Diego Della Valle, Fawn Evenson, Jerome Fisher, Eli Footer, Dick Silverman
1998
Person: Neil Cole
Company: Skechers USA
Designer: Ernesto Esposito
Retailers: Aldo Group, Offspring, Tootsi Plohound
Brand: Adidas America
Marketer: Vans
Launch: Oakley
Supplier: DuPont Lycra
Bold Moves: Birkenstock Footprint Sandals, Nicholas Deakins for NDUK, Donald Pliner
Hall of Fame: Ann Aiken, Fiamma Ferragamo, Jacques Levine, Andrea Pfister, Sidney Swartz
1997
Person: Angel Martinez
Company: New Balance
Designer: Dolce & Gabbana
Retailers: Fred Segal Feet, Journeys
Supplier: Jones & Vining
Bold Moves: Buckle My Shoe, Candie’s, Just for Feet
Hall of Fame: Manolo Blahnik, Margot Fraser, Vivian Infantino, John Justin
1996
Person: Kenneth Cole
Companies: Clarks Co., Fila USA
Designer: Miuccia Prada
Retailers: Chernin’s Shoes, Sears
Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.
Hall of Fame: Ron Ansin, Paul Fireman, Ellis Safdeye
1995
People: Tom Clarke, Phil Knight
Company: Wolverine World Wide Inc.
Designer: Tom Ford
Retailers: Just for Feet, Larry’s Shoes
Supplier: W.L. Gore & Associates
Hall of Fame: Harold Alford, Joe Famolare, Dick Jacobson, Peter Lunder, Ben Peck
1994
Person: Noel Hord
Company: Ecco USA Inc.
Designer: Nathalie Marciano
Retailers: Nine West Retail, Chernin’s Shoes
Supplier: Quabaug Corp.
Hall of Fame: Fred Bloom, Nancy Knox, Harold Rowen, Rob Strasser
1993
Person: Bill Boettge
Company: Jimlar Corp.
Designer: Ralph Lauren
Retailers: Boscov’s, Overland Trading
Supplier: Faytex Corp.
Hall of Fame: Enzo Angiolini, Charles Cole, Faye Kuntzman, Irving Kuntzman, Sunny Onish, Jerry Turner
1992
People: “The Year of the Women” (Ann Aiken, Anavel Caparros, Hilary Fritz, Joan Helpern, Susan Itzkowitz, Gail Rothwell, Merle Sloss, Kathy Taylor)
Company: Deckers Corp.
Designer: Manolo Blahnik
Retailers: Bakers-Leeds, J. Stephens, Saxon Shoes, Shoe Station, The Tannery
Supplier: Starensier
Hall of Fame: Arnold Hiatt, Frank Rooney, Arthur Schwartz, Michael Silverstein, Stanley Silverstein
1991
People: Sam and Libby Edelman
Company: Fisher Camuto Group
Designer: Paolo Battacchi
Retailers: Walmart, Bob Ellis Shoes
Supplier: Implus Corp.
Hall of Fame: Murray Friedman, Phil Knight, Jerry Miller, Nordstrom family
1990
Person: Jules Schneider
Company: K-Swiss
Designer: Robert Clergerie
Retailer: The Wild Pair
Sales Representative: Larry Rich
Supplier: Freelonic
Hall of Fame: Philip Barach, Thomas Bata, David Helpern, Joan Helpern, Lionel Leve
1989
Person: Phil Knight
Company: Sam & Libby
Designer: Anne Klein
Retailer: Magnifete
Sales Representative: Mike Goodnough
Hall of Fame: Bernard Edison, Julian Edison, David Evins, Two Ten founders, Roger Vivier
1988
Person: Robert Campeau
Company: L.A. Gear
Designer: Fiamma Ferragamo
Retailer: Avventura
Sales Representative: Larry Garrett
Supplier: Prime Tanning Co.
Hall of Fame: L.L.Bean, Horst Dassler, Salvatore Ferragamo, Beth Levine, Herbert Levine
1987
Person: Bruce Nordstrom
Company: Timberland
Designer: Robert Clergerie
Retailer: Macy’s
Importer: Intershoe
Sales Representative: Gordon Owens
1986
Person: Paul Fireman
Company: Allen-Edmonds
Designer: Joan Helpern
Retailer: Foot Locker Inc.
Importer: Fisher Camuto