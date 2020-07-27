FN’s Virtual Summit Is Next Week: Register Now to See Diane Sullivan, Blake Krueger, Joey Zwillinger & More

FN’s first-ever virtual summit is a week away. Influential footwear and fashion leaders will gather to address the profound changes and challenges — as well as big opportunities — the industry is facing amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The two-day online event, "The Way Ahead, is set for Aug. 4 and 5. Sponsored by Klarna, the summit will be held in partnership with FFANY, FDRA and Two Ten — and will unite shoe players during the traditional August market week period. The virtual series will feature exclusive conversations that will arm attendees with valuable insight to help them forge ahead during this unprecedented time.

FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore will sit down with Caleres CEO, president and chairman Diane Sullivan, Wolverine World Wide CEO, president and chairman Blake Krueger and Allbirds co-founder and co-CEO Joey Zwillinger for an insightful discussion about the new normal, leading during a crisis and the important steps their companies are taking.

Klarna’s commercial lead, Jamie Kingston, will join Damien Leigh, SVP of global direct to consumer at New Balance, and Tom Woodger, VP of cultural marketing at StockX, to reveal the future of retail and resale as they see it — and discuss who is shopping and what they are actually buying. Peter Verry, FN’s senior athletic and outdoor editor, will moderate the digital-focused conversation.

In another highlight, FFANY executive director John Heron and FN’s style director Shannon Adducci will talk to a group of executives, designers and retailers about how their lives changed during lockdown and why the footwear category can bounce back strongly.

Two Ten President and CEO Shawn Osborne. CREDIT: Courtesy of Two Ten.

Two Ten Footwear Foundation has been a critical force during the pandemic, handing out millions of dollar of aid to shoe people in need. Shawn Osborne, the group’s president and CEO, will sit down with FN digital news editor Samantha McDonald to talk about how charitable contributions can benefit both employees and employers, and how companies can create a 21st century model for addressing financial insecurity.

Other can’t miss sessions during the event include Atmore’s conversation with Jamie Nordstrom, the department store’s president of stores, as well as an important panel examining corporate diversity and inclusion missteps — and the untapped business potential brands can reach if they overcome these complex hurdles.

In addition, Matt Priest, FDRA president and CEO, will sit down with Ed Rosenfeld, chairman and CEO of Steve Madden, to talk about the complex sourcing climate and the road ahead for the industry, while marketing experts take the stage to talk about the importance of the right messaging during this complicated time.

