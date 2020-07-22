Jamie Nordstrom to Discuss the Future of Retail at FN Virtual Summit ‘The Way Ahead’

As the industry undergoes dramatic change and companies big and small adapt to a new normal, Jamie Nordstrom, president of stores at Nordstrom, will open up about the future of retail at FN’s first-ever virtual summit.

The two-day online event, “The Way Ahead, is set for Aug. 4 and 5. Sponsored by Klarna, the summit will be held in partnership with FFANY, FDRA and Two Ten — and will unite shoe players during the traditional August market week period. The virtual series will feature exclusive conversations that will arm attendees with valuable insight to help them forge ahead during this unprecedented time. Register here and see the full lineup.

Nordstrom has been at the center of his family company’s aggressive push to merge digital and physical retail in new and innovative ways. In a conversation with FN Editorial Director Michael Atmore, the executive will open up about the changing consumer and the huge opportunity online.

Another highlight will be a conversation between FDRA president and CEO Matt Priest and Steve Madden CEO Ed Rosenfeld, who will talk about the global footwear outlook and how the Washington, D.C. based lobbying group is tackling the biggest issues facing the industry.

FN’s Deputy Editor Sheena Butler-Young will moderate an important discussion examining corporate diversity and inclusion strategies. Amid national unrest over racial injustice across the U.S., footwear firms are stepping up to lay out new initiatives as well as ramp up existing strategies. But even as companies work to chart the course for more inclusive — and therefore stronger — organizations, it’s clear some D&I challenges cannot be fixed through the prevailing corporate strategy.

D’Wayne Edwards, founder of Pensole, Darla DeGrace, CEO of DeGrace Group Consulting, and Drew Greer, co-founder of Brand I Am, will join Butler-Young to talk about the untapped business potential brands can reach if they overcome these complex hurdles.

In a two-part session, All in the Messaging, FN will dive into the do’s and don’ts of digital marketing, social media and e-commerce in 2020. Women’s editor Nikara Johns will sit down with We Wore What’s Danielle Bernstein to talk about the changes in the influencer landscape, important lessons learned from lockdown and how she finds the balance between promoting products and remaining sensitive to the times.

Meanwhile experts on communications and digital strategy will sound off on the right way for brands to market themselves during a pandemic and how companies should be talking to their consumers. Johns will be joined by Sandrine Charles, who is the founder and owner of Sandrine Charles Consulting and the co-founder of the Black in Fashion Council, as well as Aliza Licht, founder and president of brand marketing consultancy Leave Your Mark.

Check back for more summit speakers to be revealed in the coming days and register here.