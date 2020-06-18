FN’s “Women Empowered” Virtual Roundtable Set for Next Week

The FN “Women in Power” event has become a mainstay on the footwear calendar. This year’s outing will be no exception when it’s re-envisioned as FN’s first “Women Empowered” virtual roundtable, presented by Klarna.

At 2 p.m. ET on June 25, “Women Empowered: A Defining Moment for Female Leaders” will see FN executive editor Katie Abel joined by four women who are steering their teams at Nordstrom, Naturalizer, Merah Vodianova and Klarna through uncharted territory — as critical conversations about diversity and equality as well as the future of fashion top every leader’s agenda.

Nordstrom chief merchandising officer Teri Bariquit will draw on her experience managing the storied retailer through an unprecedented period that saw the closing of the chain’s stores during coronavirus this spring. The roundtable will also feature two creative talents — rising British name Merah Vodianova, founder and designer at Merah Vodianova, and Angelique Joseph, VP of global design for Caleres brand Naturalizer.

Lindy Crea, head of US partnerships at Klarna, will represent the global payment solution and share insight into consumer behavior in the new normal.

All of the leaders will address how they’re personally navigating changes and challenges as fashion and retail evolve. They will also tackle the important topic of diversity — and what the industry can do to ignite change now.

Previous webinars hosted by FN include the “Executive Smart Talk” series, which has hosted conversations with Zappos GM and Chief Merchant Jeff Espersen; Fila North American president Jennifer Estabrook and Klarna US head David Sykes; Deckers president and CEO Dave Powers; and Foot Locker president and CEO Dick Johnson.

Today, FN hosted the virtual roundtable “Race Revolution: Apologies and Action — Why Brands Need to do Both.”

Tune in on June 25 at 2 p.m. for the first virtual edition of FN's women's empowerment event, with executives from Nordstrom, Naturalizer, Merah Vodianova and Klarna.

