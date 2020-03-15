What Chiara Ferragani, Amina Muaddi + More Are Doing Amid Coronavirus Quarantines in Europe

Bold-face names across the fashion industry have found themselves under government-imposed quarantines this week as world leaders look to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The virus, which causes the disease COVID-19, has infected over 156,000 people internationally and killed more than 5,800, according to Johns Hopkins researchers. In effort to curb the outbreak, Western European countries have taken major public safety measures — implementing widespread restrictions including closing down all non-essential stores and services.

With nearly 25,000 confirmed cases and more than 1,800 deaths, Italy has been the hardest hit country outside of China, where the virus originated in December 2019. Almost all shops and services are shuttered in Italy, apart from supermarkets and pharmacies. Citizens’ movements and activities are restricted through April 3.

Related Fed Slashes Interest Rates to Almost Zero as Coronavirus Concerns Escalate Under Armour Is Temporarily Closing All North American Stores Due to the Coronavirus Detroit Piston Christian Wood Becomes Third NBA Star to Test Positive for the Coronavirus

After Spain’s infection rate topped 4,000 on Friday, president Pedro Sánchez yesterday announced the closure of all schools, restaurants, bars and hotels and non-essential stores for at least two weeks. And France is temporarily shutting down all restaurants, retailers and other non-essential stores beginning today. The French government has also restricted public gatherings to a maximum of 100 people.

Despite the restrictions, major shoe players are attempting to remain positive — with many offering a peek inside their quarantines via social media. Below, a round-up of what fashion folk across Europe are doing amid effective lockdowns.

Chiara Ferragni

Across Italy, people are singing from their balconies as they stay home under quarantine. Chiara Ferragani joined the trend. The Italian influencer sang alongside musician husband Fedez to his hit, “Magnifico,” from her apartment window. The couple have raised over 4 million euros to assist the intensive care unit at the San Raffaele Hospital in Milan.

Amina Muaddi

While Amina Muaddi is based out of France, the footwear designer is currently working out of a Los Angeles hotel room, as she was away on business while the country went under lockdown. Taking to Instagram, FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year shared an image from her hotel window, writing: “Wishing everyone safety & responsibility while hoping to go back home safe & sound.”

Ada Kokosar

Midnight 00 founder Ada Kokosar took to Instagram Stories to share the sounds from her balcony window, where Italians are singing as they ride out the quarantine. On her Instagram grid, FN’s 2019 Emerging Talent winner wrote a long post reminding followers to focus on what’s really important. “Be in the present moment. That’s what we all have now, let’s use it in the most meaningful way,” she wrote.

Edgardo Osorio

Aquazzura creative director Edgardo Osorio is working from home. The designer spent the day flipping through fabric swatches from his balcony. On his Instagram grid, Osorio revealed that the outbreak has made him more appreciative of “normal” life. “What i’m most hopeful after all this madness stops, is that we’ll be extra thankful for all the sunsets and all the simple things we take for granted,” he wrote.

Nicoló Beretta

Nicoló Beretta shared an image on Instagram of himself hard at work in a sweatshirt, joggers and no shoes. The Giannico founder and creative director advised followers to spend the “weird days” by “being more thoughtful and creative away from our usual frenetic lives.”

Want more?

How Sarah Jessica Parker, Donna Karan, Serena Williams + More Are Reacting to the Coronavirus

Walmart, Target CEOs Unite Behind Trump as President Declares a National State of Emergency