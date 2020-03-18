Tom Hanks, Sophie Trudeau + More Stars With Coronavirus, Live Updates

(From left): Tom Hanks, Arielle Charnas and Donovan Mitchell have all tested positive for the coronavirus.

While much of the world is in isolation, self quarantined and practicing social distancing to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, some are dealing with the COVID-19 virus head on. Several of those affected are in the world of celebrity.

In the past couple of weeks, the list of athletes, celebrities and influencers who have confirmed positive tests has grown and includes Arielle Charnas, Kevin Durant, Idris Elba and Tom Hanks, among others.

According to the John Hopkins University & Medicine, there are more than 207,000 people confirmed with the coronavirus worldwide with upward of 8,000 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon. (Click here for information from the Center for Disease Control and Prevention about COVID-19.)

Below is a breakdown of the athletes, celebrities and influencers that have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Arielle Charnas

Influencer Arielle Charnas revealed Wednesday morning via social media that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. “This morning I learned that I tested positive for COVID-19. While this virus seems to be everywhere that you turn, it’s meaning and importance completely changes when it affects you personally,” the influencer — and FN cover star — told her 1 million-plus audience on Instagram.

Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant tested positive for coronavirus, Durant tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Durant says he is feeling fine: "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this." — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

NBA star Kevin Durant confirmed to The Athletic and Stadium’s senior lead NBA insider Shams Charania on Tuesday that he tested positive for the coronavirus. “Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We’re going to get through this,” Durant reportedly told Charania, who shared the message on Twitter. News of Durant’s positive test broke shortly after his team, the Brooklyn Nets, announced four players tested positive.

Idris Elba

This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I’m doing 👊🏾👊🏾 No panic. pic.twitter.com/Lg7HVMZglZ — Idris Elba (@idriselba) March 16, 2020

Acclaimed actor Idris Elba announced via his personal Twitter account on Monday that he has tested positive for the coronavirus. In the days following the diagnosis, Elba has provided updates on his health, answered questions from his fans and urged his followers to stop spreading conspiracy theories about COVID-19.

Tom Hanks

Beloved actor Tom Hanks revealed via Twitter that he and his wife, Rita, while in Australia tested positive for the coronavirus on March 11. Since confirming the positive tests, Hanks has provided updates of their well being via the social media platform.

Rudy Gobert

On March 11, NBA All-Star Rudy Gobert became the first player in the league who was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus. After the diagnosis, the Utah Jazz revealed Gobert’s plans to donate $500,000 to the employee relief fund for the team’s home venue, Vivint Smart Home Arena, and coronavirus-related services in Utah, Oklahoma City and France.

Donovan Mitchell

After teammate Rudy Gobert’s test was confirmed, news of Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell’s positive test was revealed. (It was first reported by ESPN senior NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski.) The Adidas-backed baller has since taken to social media to share messages of gratitude for the support from his fans during this time.

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau

According to multiple reports, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, the wife of Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau, tested positive for the coronavirus on March 12. Reports state she developed the symptoms while in Canada after returning from a speaking event in London where she took pictures with several celebrities including Idris Elba.

Christian Wood

Detroit Pistons power forward Christian Wood reportedly tested positive for the coronavirus on Sunday (The news was first reported by Chris Mannix of Sports Illustrated.) Wood was the third NBA player to test positive for COVID-19.

Olga Kurylenko

James Bond film “Quantum of Solace” star Olga Kurylenko announced on Instagram on Sunday that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actress is best known for her role as Camilla Montes alongside Daniel Craig in the 2008 film.

