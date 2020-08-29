The Fashion World Mourns the Passing of Chadwick Boseman

Beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, who most notably starred as King T’Challa in “Black Panther,” died on Friday of colon cancer. He was 43 years old.

The news was confirmed in a statement via the actor’s Instagram account.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Although his career was tragically cut short, Boseman undoubtedly inspired the masses through his profound performances on the big screen, including many people of note within fashion. With his passing, several of the people who he inspired shared their thoughts on social media.

Style-savvy actress Tracee Ellis Ross posted a video on her Instagram of Boseman sining during his appearance on the “Popcorn With Peter Travers” talk show. “You told OUR stories. You reminded us that we are royal. Thank you for all you shared. A truly remarkable and kind person. You are walking with the ancestors now. Rest easy, rest in power and in peace, Chadwick. Sending so much love to his family and loved ones. #representationmatters,” she wrote.

Famed fashion designer Donatella Versace also took to her personal Instagram account to express her feelings of Boseman. “I am beyond sad to wake up to the news that we have lost Chadwick Boseman. He was an artist, a pioneer, a hero for so many, but above all, a true gentleman. Thank you Chadwick for all that you gave to us in this too short a time. Thinking of all who will miss him. Rest in peace,”

Stylish multihypnenate Billy Porter shared an excerpt from Boseman’s commencement speech at Howard University in 2018 on Instagram, as well as his thoughts on the impact the actor had on people. “You’ve inspired a generation of young black youth to discover their roots & reminded us all that we are ROYALTY!” Porter wrote. “Thank you for leaving your mark & making a real difference.”

And renowned athlete stylist Kesha McLeod kept her message on Instagram brief, captioning her photo of Boseman’s 2018 Time Magazine cover: “Wishing you the most peaceful transition 🖤🖤🖤.”