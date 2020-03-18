Blake Lively, Steph Curry, Russell Wilson + More Celebs Who Are Donating to the Coronavirus Fight

The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily upended life as we know it, causing companies to implement work-from-home procedures, stores to temporarily shutter and stocks to take historically large tumbles.

Amid the crisis, companies are pitching in to help — and so are major stars. Celebrities and athletes are pledging financial contributions to aid those impacted by the pandemic, with Zion Williamson, Russell Wilson and Ciara, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively among those who have announced donations in light of COVID-19.

Below, FN breaks down all the celebrities, athletes and influencers who are using the power of their wallets to help fight the coronavirus situation.

Athletes for COVID-19 Relief

A consortium of athletes have banded together to fight the coronavirus through Athletes for COVID-19 Relief, including Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, race car driver Jimmie Johnson, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and many more.

Blake Griffin

back at you. just following suit https://t.co/eQHrdodond — Blake Griffin (@blakegriffin23) March 13, 2020

Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons pledged to contribute $100,000 to pay the salaries of workers at the Little Caesars Arena after the NBA season was suspended.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Actress Blake Lively and actor husband Ryan Reynolds announced a contribution of $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. In an Instagram post, Lively asked fans who are able to do so to consider donating to the two organizations.

Ciara and Russell Wilson

Singer Ciara and NFL star husband Russell Wilson are donating 1 million meals to the Seattle Food Lifeline. The couple asked followers to donate to their local food banks and asked fans to “keep the Faith during this difficult time.”

Chiara Ferragni

Alongside husband Fedez, influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni has raised over 4 million euros ($4.36 million) to go toward the building of a new intensive care unit at the Ospedale San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The unit will be ready in under two weeks, Ferragni said.

Donatella Versace

Donatella Versace and daughter Allegra announced a contribution of 200,000 euros ($218,000) to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. “In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” the designer wrote on Instagram.

Freddie Freeman

Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is donating $125,000 amid the coronavirus situation. The baseball star has pledged $50,000 to Giving Kitchen, $50,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier. Me and my family pledge to donate $100,000 to the Fiserv Forum staff. We can get through this together! 🙏🏽 — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) March 13, 2020

Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo has pledged a donation of $100,000 to pay the salaries of the staff at his home stadium, the Fiserv Forum, while the NBA season is suspended. “It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier,” he wrote in a March 13 tweet.

Jimmy Fallon

In a March 15 Instagram post, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he and his family had made a donation to Feeding America. “Right now I’m thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations – children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families,” the late night host wrote on Instagram.

JJ Watt

More generosity: @JJWatt and his wife @KealiaOhai have personally donated $350,000 to the @HoustonFoodBank, providing over one million meals for those in need during this unprecedented time. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 15, 2020

NFL star JJ Watt and his professional soccer player wife, Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. According to ESPN, this contribution will provide over 1 million meals for people who are in need.

Justin Bieber

In February, Justin Bieber revealed on Instagram that he had made a $29,000 donation to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation to assist children in China who had been impacted by the coronavirus. “Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,” the singer wrote. “China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support.”

Justin Timberlake

Link below if you're looking for ways to donate or volunteer in your own community. Stay healthy, stay calm, and help everyone stay fed. 🙏🏼 Spread the word. @feedingamericahttps://t.co/Ixa3qi6u2G pic.twitter.com/wepfGL4E0N — Justin Timberlake (@jtimberlake) March 15, 2020

Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn., the star announced on March 15. “This is a crazy time, but remember we’re all in it togther. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need,” Timberlake wrote on Twitter.

Kevin Love

NBA star Kevin Love announced that he is donating $100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund to go toward compensating workers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where his Cleveland Cavaliers play. “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote on his March 12 Instagram post announcing the contribution.

Khris Middleton

A big All-Star assist by @khris22m who has just announced he will match @Giannis_an34 $100,000 donation to impacted Fiserv Forum workers. As promised earlier today, the Bucks organization will match player donations to part-time arena workers. pic.twitter.com/RgmzXInYzn — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 14, 2020

Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has pledged to donate $100,000 to help workers at his home stadium, Fiserv Forum. The Bucks organization announced it would match his contribution as well as teammate Antetokounmpo.

Mark Cuban

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said event staff will be paid for all scheduled home games while the NBA is on hiatus. The “Shark Tank” star has also s committed to reimbursing employees for meal purchases made at independent local establishments in the area.

The Dallas Mavericks issued the following statement today regarding the continued payment of hourly staff who work Mavericks’ game nights at the @AACenter: pic.twitter.com/2aAvzGwraM — Mavs PR (@MavsPR) March 13, 2020

Rudy Gobert

Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA star to test positive for the virus, made a donation of about $500,000 across three organizations. Gobert promised $100,000 to pay part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were impacted, $100,000 each to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and 100,000 euros ($111,000) to go toward the coronavirus fight in his home country of France.

Steph and Ayesha Curry

Oakland is closing schools bc of COVID-19. We support this decision but are concerned a/b the 18,000+ kids that rely on school for 2+ meals daily. @eatlearnplay is donating to @ACCFB to ensure every child has access to the food they need. Join us & donate https://t.co/nDqF7OoO0Z pic.twitter.com/nFp0w1eFqH — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) March 14, 2020

Through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha have donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank as well as to Feeding America.

Zion Williamson

With the NBA season postponed, New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson pledged on March 13 to cover the salaries of all workers at the Smoothie King Center, his home stadium, for 30 days. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis,” the Jordan Brand athlete wrote on Instagram.

