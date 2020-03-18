Blake Lively, Steph Curry, Russell Wilson + More Celebs Who Are Donating to the Coronavirus Fight

The coronavirus pandemic has temporarily upended life as we know it, causing companies to implement work-from-home procedures, stores to temporarily shutter and stocks to take historically large tumbles.
Amid the crisis, companies are pitching in to help — and so are major stars. Celebrities and athletes are pledging financial contributions to aid those impacted by the pandemic, with Zion Williamson, Russell Wilson and Ciara, and Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively among those who have announced donations in light of COVID-19.
Below, FN breaks down all the celebrities, athletes and influencers who are using the power of their wallets to help fight the coronavirus situation.
Athletes for COVID-19 Relief
A consortium of athletes have banded together to fight the coronavirus through Athletes for COVID-19 Relief, including Golden State Warrior Steph Curry, race car driver Jimmie Johnson, Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman and many more.
Blake Griffin
Blake Griffin of the Detroit Pistons pledged to contribute $100,000 to pay the salaries of workers at the Little Caesars Arena after the NBA season was suspended.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Actress Blake Lively and actor husband Ryan Reynolds announced a contribution of $1 million to be split between Feeding America and Food Banks Canada. In an Instagram post, Lively asked fans who are able to do so to consider donating to the two organizations.
Ciara and Russell Wilson
The world needs us ALL. These are unprecedented times. We are supporting our community in Seattle by donating 1 million meals with Seattle @FoodLifeLine. Rally with us and support your local food bank @FeedingAmerica We can all make a difference together. Let’s all keep the Faith during this difficult time.
Singer Ciara and NFL star husband Russell Wilson are donating 1 million meals to the Seattle Food Lifeline. The couple asked followers to donate to their local food banks and asked fans to “keep the Faith during this difficult time.”
Chiara Ferragni
Alongside husband Fedez, influencer and designer Chiara Ferragni has raised over 4 million euros ($4.36 million) to go toward the building of a new intensive care unit at the Ospedale San Raffaele hospital in Milan. The unit will be ready in under two weeks, Ferragni said.
Donatella Versace
Donatella Versace and daughter Allegra announced a contribution of 200,000 euros ($218,000) to the San Raffaele hospital in Milan. “In times like this, it is important to be united and support however we can to help all those who are in the front lines, fighting every day to save hundreds of lives,” the designer wrote on Instagram.
Freddie Freeman
Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman is donating $125,000 amid the coronavirus situation. The baseball star has pledged $50,000 to Giving Kitchen, $50,000 to Atlanta Community Food Bank and $25,000 to the Salvation Army.
Giannis Antetokounmpo
Milwaukee Buck Giannis Antetokounmpo has pledged a donation of $100,000 to pay the salaries of the staff at his home stadium, the Fiserv Forum, while the NBA season is suspended. “It’s bigger than basketball! And during this tough time I want to help the people that make my life, my family’s lives and my teammates lives easier,” he wrote in a March 13 tweet.
Jimmy Fallon
Right now I'm thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations – children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families. My family made a donation to @FeedingAmerica, who are working tirelessly to feed those in need around the country. http://bit.ly/2vVjLTD Please join us. Any donation is GIANT – and speaking of tirelessly – my man @ChefJoseAndres' org @WCKitchen is again showing us all what we can be as we work through these weird times. Sending love and thanks. #ChefsForAmerica
In a March 15 Instagram post, Jimmy Fallon revealed that he and his family had made a donation to Feeding America. “Right now I’m thinking about what we can do to help our most vulnerable populations – children who are losing the one meal they may rely on per day, our friends and family who are facing job issues, the elderly, and low-income families,” the late night host wrote on Instagram.
JJ Watt
NFL star JJ Watt and his professional soccer player wife, Kealia Ohai, have donated $350,000 to the Houston Food Bank. According to ESPN, this contribution will provide over 1 million meals for people who are in need.
Justin Bieber
Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends. China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support. Whether it be this or the fires of Australia we all need to be there for eachother. Shout out to my friend @kriswu for the conversation.
In February, Justin Bieber revealed on Instagram that he had made a $29,000 donation to the Beijing Chunmiao Charity Foundation to assist children in China who had been impacted by the coronavirus. “Watching the news I couldn’t imagine how scary it would be if a new disease was effecting my wife and my family and friends,” the singer wrote. “China we stand with you as a collective humanity and have made a donation to support.”
Justin Timberlake
Justin Timberlake is donating to the Mid-South Food Bank in his hometown of Memphis, Tenn., the star announced on March 15. “This is a crazy time, but remember we’re all in it togther. Start small and support your local communities by getting food out to those in need,” Timberlake wrote on Twitter.
Kevin Love
Everyone reacts differently to stressful situations. And the fear and anxiety resulting from the recent outbreak of COVID-19 can be extremely overwhelming. Through the game of basketball, we've been able to address major issues and stand together as a progressive league that cares about the players, the fans, and the communities where we work. I'm concerned about the level of anxiety that everyone is feeling and that is why I'm committing $100,000 through the @KevinLoveFund in support of the @Cavs arena and support staff that had a sudden life shift due to the suspension of the NBA season. I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities. Pandemics are not just a medical phenomenon. They affect individuals and society on so many levels, with stigma and xenophobia being just two aspects of the impact of a pandemic outbreak. It's important to know that those with a mental illness may be vulnerable to the effects of widespread panic and threat. Be kind to one another. Be understanding of their fears, regardless if you don't feel the same. Be safe and make informed decisions during this time. And I encourage everyone to take care of themselves and to reach out to others in need — whether that means supporting your local charities that are canceling events, or checking in on your colleagues and family.
NBA star Kevin Love announced that he is donating $100,000 through the Kevin Love Fund to go toward compensating workers at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, where his Cleveland Cavaliers play. “I hope that during this time of crisis, others will join me in supporting our communities,” Love wrote on his March 12 Instagram post announcing the contribution.
Khris Middleton
Khris Middleton of the Milwaukee Bucks has pledged to donate $100,000 to help workers at his home stadium, Fiserv Forum. The Bucks organization announced it would match his contribution as well as teammate Antetokounmpo.
Mark Cuban
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban has said event staff will be paid for all scheduled home games while the NBA is on hiatus. The “Shark Tank” star has also s committed to reimbursing employees for meal purchases made at independent local establishments in the area.
Rudy Gobert
Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert, who was the first NBA star to test positive for the virus, made a donation of about $500,000 across three organizations. Gobert promised $100,000 to pay part-time employees of the Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City whose jobs were impacted, $100,000 each to support coronavirus-related social services in Utah and Oklahoma City and 100,000 euros ($111,000) to go toward the coronavirus fight in his home country of France.
Steph and Ayesha Curry
Through their Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation, Golden State Warrior Stephen Curry and wife Ayesha have donated to the Alameda County Community Food Bank as well as to Feeding America.
Zion Williamson
The people of New Orleans have been incredibly welcoming and supportive since I was Drafted by the Pels last June, and some of the most special people I have met are those who work at smoothie King Center. These are the folks who make our games possible, creating the perfect environment for our fans and everyone involved in the organization. Unfortunately, many of them are still recovering from long term challenges created by Katrina, and now face the economic impact of the postponement of games because of the virus. My mother has always set an example for me about being respectful for others and being grateful for what we have, and so today I am pledging to cover the salaries for all of those Smoothie King Center workers for the next 30 days. This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis. This is an incredibly resilient city full of some of the most resilient people, but sometimes providing a little extra assistance can make things a little easier for the community.
With the NBA season postponed, New Orleans Pelican Zion Williamson pledged on March 13 to cover the salaries of all workers at the Smoothie King Center, his home stadium, for 30 days. “This is a small way for me to express my support and appreciation for these wonderful people who have been so great to me and my teammates and hopefully we can all join together to relieve some of the stress and hardship caused by this national health crisis,” the Jordan Brand athlete wrote on Instagram.
