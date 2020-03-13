How Sarah Jessica Parker, Donna Karan, Serena Williams + More Are Reacting to the Coronavirus

As major events get canceled and more cases of the coronavirus are identified, it’s hard to stay sane in these troublesome times.

Across the board, celebrities and designers are taking to social media to share their thoughts and reactions to the COVID-19 pandemic; many expressed thoughts of self-reflection, care for their fans and followers and all-around hope that everyone remains safe in the current health crisis.

Tennis star and Nike athlete Serena Williams is using this time of suspended sports and social distancing to recuperate by being a wife and mom and “spending the next 6 weeks in solitude.”

FN’s 2019 Designer of the Year Amina Muaddi is taking a moment of rest and relaxation after a busy fashion month and is sharing prayers and donations to those who are affected most by the pandemic.

Designer Victoria Beckham is encouraging all to be with loved ones and most importantly, to listen to health experts.

Donna Karan, 2019 FNAA co-recipient of the Icon Award for Social Impact alongside Kenneth Cole, took to her personal account to educate fans and followers about the true nature of COVID-19 and to share her appreciation for the medical staff working tirelessly during this time.

Singer Lizzo is using her social media presence to provide a mantra and meditation practice in these moments of high stress and anxiety.

Sarah Jessica Parker and husband Matthew Broderick were set to star in the Broadway revival of “Plaza Suite,” but the city of New York put a ban on most gatherings over 500 people, including musical theater venues. The actress settled doubts and fears by saying: “Broadway doesn’t stay quiet for long.”

The SJP Collection designer also shared a message on her eponymous footwear brand wishing everyone “good health.”

Supermodel Christie Brinkley promoted the idea of “social distancing” with a humorous throwback photo.

Designer Peter Dundas expressed his thoughts and support for friends, partners and family in Italy throughout the country’s lockdown regulations.

As a member of the Baby2Baby board of directors, designer Rachel Zoe shared how to help the organization by giving back and donating essentials for families living in poverty during this crisis.

Shoe designer Sarah Flint’s namesake founder got real with followers about her own struggles and fears and how their team is using their love for shoes to keep them going in moments of trepidation.

Dior Homme’s creative director Kim Jones joined the group of fashion forces directing thoughts and love to the people suffering in Italy.

Arianna Casadei shared the unfortunate news that Casadei will be shutting down its Rimini boutique for the time being to focus on health.

Marc Jacobs used social media to spread “some cheer and good will.”

Tabitha Simmons spent 13 years working under Dolce & Gabbana in Milan and expressed her love for the city and country she once called home.

Footwear designer Ada Kokosar reminded us all that what really matters is health, food, a roof over our heads and love.