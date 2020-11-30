These 6 Black Footwear and Fashion Leadership Coalitions Reshaped the Industry in 2020 — And Beyond

Jason Rembert, Lacy Redway, Kesha McLeod and more than 30 other Black fashion and beauty creatives came together for the Black Fashion & Beauty Collective (BFB Collective). The not-for-profit organization is the first of its kind to represent Black creatives in both the fashion and beauty industries, bringing together fashion and hair stylists and makeup artists for the goal of influencing forward progress in those industries and in the Black community.

BLACK IN FASHION COUNCIL

As nationwide unrest surrounding racial injustice took center stage, two fashion industry thought leaders — communications consultant Sandrine Charles and Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Lindsay Peoples Wagner — demanded companies within the space do better by Black professionals. To ensure progress is made, they created the Black in Fashion Council in June, aimed at holding businesses accountable. Rather than call out the companies that may be underperforming, the goal is to encourage stepping up to deliver long-term change for the better.

HARLEM’S FASHION ROW

While many groups formed this year amid renewed urgency around racial injustice, Harlem’s Fashion Row has been on the scene since 2007. CEO Brandice Daniel has been a key advocate for designers of color and has inked partnerships with a number of major brands, including Nike, Google and Target.

IN THE BLK

Led by founding member Victor Glemaud, the global collective for Black creatives launched at the conclusion of Paris Fashion Week, with involvement from designers Virgil Abloh, Fe Noel and Stella Jean, as well as executives such as Lagos Fashion Week founder Omoyemi Akerele. To debut the 501(c) organization, the group released a five-part film series (in partnership with Equator Productions) of short “Film Noirs,” all of which are bursting with vignettes of Black fashion, beauty, artistry and craftsmanship — both in front of and behind the cameras.