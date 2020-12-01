Bill Clinton Pens Touching Tribute in Memory of Tony Hsieh

Former President Bill Clinton joins the growing list of high-profile leaders who are remembering Tony Hsieh with touching tributes.

Three days after the Zappos luminary died of complications from smoke inhalation, Clinton wrote on twitter tonight that he enjoyed every conversation he had with the game-changing executive.

“He was fascinating, brilliant and inspiring, and his unwavering efforts to spread happiness — and enthusiasm for mentoring young entrepreneurs — touched countless lives for the better.”

I treasure every conversation I ever had with Tony Hsieh. He was fascinating, brilliant, and inspiring, and his unwavering efforts to spread happiness—and enthusiasm for mentoring young entrepreneurs—touched countless lives for the better. — Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) December 1, 2020

In 2014, Hsieh sat down with Clinton during a forum at the Clinton Global Initiative America event. “Most innovation actually comes from something outside your industry being applied to your own,” Hsieh told the former President on stage.

In addition to Clinton, many other major names from footwear, fashion, entertainment, politics and business have come forward in the past few days to herald Hsieh’s game-changing ideas and huge heart.

Celebrating the life while mourning the loss of my dear friend Tony Hsieh. Tony was a deeply original thinker always challenging me to reject conformity & follow my heart. Tony was driven by the mission of delivering happiness & brought joy to all who knew him. Rest In Peace Tony pic.twitter.com/Nd5o6U7wV9 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) November 28, 2020

I am stunned. Tony Hsieh touched so many lives and inspired so many entrepreneurs. His impact and legacy will go on and on. I met his family in Las Vegas – and am thinking of them today. RIP Tony. You will be missed. 🙏 #Deliveringhappiness https://t.co/jkUETTHyDA — Andrew Yang🧢🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 28, 2020

Delivering happiness was the executive’s mantra. As he built Zappos, Hsieh’s chief goal was to redefine the meaning of company culture. From the beginning, his singular vision set the company apart as a pioneer in footwear e-commerce and corporate America.

“The world has lost a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being,” said Zappos CEO Kedar Deshpande in a note to employees on Friday. “We recognize that not only have we lost our inspiring former leader, but many of you have also lost a mentor and a friend. Tony played such an integral part in helping create the thriving Zappos business we have today, along with his passion for helping to support and drive our company culture.”

Kenneth Cole said, Hsieh had a unique to reimagine how business could be done, how to connect people in the process — and on how to make a meaningful and sustainable difference. He is leaving his footprints on the shoe industry he transformed, on Las Vegas … and on countless people he touched along the way.”