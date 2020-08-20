NBA Star Steph Curry & Wife Ayesha to Endorse Biden-Harris in Democratic National Convention Video

Unsurprisingly, this has been a heated year for political debates, and as we near the 2020 election season more and more people — from Hollywood stars to big brands to professional athletes — have begun to speak up to get out the vote. NBA Star Stephen Curry and his wife Ayesha Curry are among some of the latest celebrities to publicly endorse Joe Biden’s bid for the presidency.

The Under Armour athlete and his wife will appear Thursday night during the final night of the Democratic National Convention in a pre-taped video with their daughters Riley and Ryan.

In the video, which is produced by the Curry’s AC Brands SC30 and Unanimous Media along with Swing State Strategies, the couple plans to explain their support of Biden and encourage family conversations such as the one that they are having with their two girls regarding politics and race.

Curry’s young daughters expressed their excitement at the potential of having the first black female and first person of Asian descent become Vice President.

Previously, Curry has endorsed more Democratic candidates, voicing his support for Hillary Clinton in 2016 over Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Curry might be getting his own brand at Under Armour. The basketball star has a lot of clout in the sneaker industry, having been a brand ambassador for Under Armour since 2013 and sporting different variations of the brand both on and off the court.