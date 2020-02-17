Driving In These Shoes Could Invalidate Your Insurance Policy in the UK

When it comes to driving, not all shoes are created equal. In the U.K., wearing certain styles could put you at risk of having your car insurance invalidated.

The British Highway Code states that drivers must have “clothing and footwear [that] do not prevent you using the controls in the correct manner.” Although no particular styles are prohibited — and drivers could legally go barefoot — one common winter style could prevent insurance payouts in the case of an incident: the snow boot.

Heavy boots, including styles that are covered with either water or snow, could make it more difficult to gauge how much pressure is being applied to a command, or create a situation in which a wearer accidentally presses down on two pedals at once. On the flip side, light, flimsy footwear, such as flip-flops or stilettos, may also be unsuitable for driving. The lightweight silhouettes can reduce your braking force, making it more difficult to stop in the case of a potential collision.

To prevent having your insurance policy invalidated, U.K. car insurance company The RAC suggests drivers wear shoes that aren’t too heavy to limit ankle movement and have a sole less than 10mm (about 0.4 inches) thick, which would rule out some snow- or work- boot styles. Additionally, the insurance firm says shoes should be narrow enough to avoid accidentally pressing on two pedals at once, as well as to provide enough grip to stop your foot from slipping off the pedals.

