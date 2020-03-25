This ICU Nurse Went Viral for Her Coronavirus Disinfectant Routine — Including Bleaching Her Shoes Overnight

An ICU nurse is going viral on TikTok after posting a video of her intense sanitization routine.

The nurse, who goes by the name @jess_o_saurus on the video-sharing platform, placed her shoes in a bucket with bleach to soak overnight. She also Chloroxed her personal items such as credit cards and car keys, put her clothing in a paper bag for future laundering and took a shower.

“In case anyone was wondering how seriously we ICU nurses are taking this: here is my routine,” she captioned the video, which has been viewed more than 2.3 million times.

There is no advisory on the best method for cleaning shoes to best protect against the coronavirus, and it’s uncertain whether bleaching overnight is effective. However, World Health Organization has advised medical professionals caring for coronavirus-stricken patients to wear medical boots over closed-toe footwear. The Centers for Disease Control and Preventation advises health-care workers to wear slip-resistant footwear to prevent slip, trip and fall incidents.

The medical community is facing shortages of certain supplies, including N95 masks, gloves and respirators, as it looks to treat patients with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus. Some nurses and doctors have had to resort to sanitizing and reusing masks against CDC guidelines, while others have been forced to use bandanas or scarves as last-resort protection.

To help meet demand, numerous fashion players have offered to convert their supply chains, ateliers and factories to make personal protective equipment such as masks, gowns and scrubs. Christian Siriano, Brandon Maxwell and Prabal Gurung are among the New York-based designers who are now making medical supplies. In Europe, luxury conglomerates LVMH and Kering have both pledged to contribute millions of masks, shipped from China, to aid in France’s relief efforts. Kering’s Balenciaga and Saint Laurent workshops will begin making masks after they receive approval from the relevant authorities.

Internationally, there have been more than 438,000 known cases of the coronavirus. Over 19,600 people have died.

