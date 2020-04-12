Amina Muaddi, Victoria Beckham + More Designers Celebrate Easter With Sweet Social Media Posts

Easter looks a little different this year.

Across the world, many countries have implemented stringent stay-at-home orders and travel restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic. And church services have, in many cases, been moved online.

Despite the unprecedented circumstances, numerous fashion players took to Instagram today to celebrate the holiday — marking the day with shoe sketches, family photos and more. Below, FN rounds up the designer posts that brought some joy to an unconventional Easter Sunday.

Amina Muaddi

Amina Muaddi shared a photo of herself lounging in patchwork jeans from her Re/Done collaboration ($495 on Net-a-Porter.com) and her sold-out toe-ring sandals. “Permanently on a magic carpet ride. Happy Easter!” the Rihanna collaborator captioned her post.

Charlotte Olympia

To mark the holiday, footwear designer Charlotte Olympia Dellal shared a 1950s pin-up drawing of a woman in an Easter bunny-inspired look.

Chiara Ferragni

Chiara Ferragni shared a sweet snap alongside son Leo to commemorate the holiday. “Happy Easter to all of you,” the blogger turned designer wrote.

Edoardo Caovilla

Rene Caovilla creative director Edoardo Caovilla shared a swoon-worthy sketch to his Instagram in honor of Easter, posting an egg-adorned strappy sandal with butterfly and floral accents.

Rupert Sanderson

Rupert Sanderson shared a sketch of an Easter egg-adorned sandal style to celebrate Easter, writing: “Sending our love and thanks to all those working today!”

Sarah Flint

Meghan Markle-approved designer Sarah Flint celebrated the holiday with a photo of pastel eggs with intricate floral accents, writing: “How do you take your eggs? Pastel, please.”

Tabitha Simmons

Tabitha Simmons celebrated Easter and the spring season with a photo of hot pink mules from her eponymous brand set against a floral backdrop.

Victoria Beckham

Victoria Beckham celebrated Easter with a throwback photo of her 8-year-old daughter, Harper, from a previous year. “My thoughts are with everyone on this very different Easter Sunday xx,” the pop star turned designer wrote.

