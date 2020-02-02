Extended Trailer for ‘Mulan’ Live-Action Film to Debut During Super Bowl 54

When the Super Bowl begins tonight, Disney fans will have more to cheer about than just the big game. In an ad airing during tonight’s game, the Mouse House will reveal the final trailer for the upcoming “Mulan” live-action film.

Starring actress Yifei Liu as the titular character, “Mulan” premieres in theaters on March 27. But ahead of the movie’s release, fans have the opportunity to snag shoes inspired by the film. On March 3, shoe designer Ruthie Davis will drop a capsule collection of footwear tied to the movie. She teased a pair of fierce platform boots, emblazoned with the word “warrior” on the chunky heel, via Instagram this week.

Collaborating with Disney is nothing new for Davis. The designer has put out several collaborations in partnership with the entertainment giant, including shoes inspired by “Aladdin,” “Frozen II” and “Snow White.”

Speaking to FN in November, Davis said Mulan is her “favorite” Disney princess.

“I love Princess Mulan because she’s a warrior princess. She’s bold, modern and fearless. She inspires me every day to hit the ground running with a warrior attitude. In today’s world, if you want to achieve big things, you need to have courage and a thick skin — Mulan embodies this,” she said.

Davis and Disney’s partnership continues this year with shoes inspired by a ’50s favorite: Cinderella. She says she plans to put a modern interpretation on those iconic glass slippers.

