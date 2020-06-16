Emma Watson Has a Surprising New Role

French luxury group Kering has just announced a surprise addition to its board of directors.
The company has named Emma Watson as its newest member, also appointing her chair of the sustainability committee. Watson is an ardent advocate for sustainable fashion and a supporter of Good On You, a mobile app which allows consumers to check the sustainability credentials of clothing brands.
During its annual general meeting today, Kering’s shareholders approved the appointment of Watson, as well as proven executives Jean Liu and Tidjane Thiam. Thaim was also appointed chair of the board’s audit committee.
“Their respective knowledge and competences, and the multiplicity of their backgrounds and perspectives will be invaluable additions to Kering’s board,” François-Henri Pinault, chairman and CEO of Kering, said in a statement. “The collective intelligence that comes from diverse points of view and the richness of different experiences are crucial to the future of our organization. I am proud to add such impressive talents to the team.”
British actor and activist Watson first came to public attention playing Hermione Granger in the film adaptations of the “Harry Potter” book series. Her filmography also includes “The Perks of Being a Wallflower,” “The Bling Ring,” “Noah” and Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast.” Most recently, she starred in Greta Gerwig’s “Little Women.”
She is a vocal activist for gender equality and was appointed United Nations Woman Global Goodwill Ambassador in 2014 — the same year she launched the HeForShe initiative aimed at involving men in the fight for gender equality. Watson is also a force in the Time’s Up Entertainment Steering Committee and helped bring the movement to the UK. She is also involved in a number of other social justice initiatives.
Tidjane Thiam was most recently CEO of Credit Suisse Group AG, and Jean Liu is the president of Didi Chuxing, an influential mobile transportation platform.
