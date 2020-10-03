Hugh Jackman Just Brought Major Comic Relief to This R.M. Williams Boot Ad

As Global Boot Ambassador for R.M. Williams, Hugh Jackman showed a true affinity for the Australian footwear brand in a new tongue-in-cheek video released as part of its new advertising campaign. In the video, The Wolverine alum is seen having a discussion with one of the company’s executives and taking the brand-loyal dress code a bit too literally.

CREDIT: R.M. Williams

To uphold the protocol of wearing only R.M. Williams boots, the film shows Jackman donning just the shoes for the meeting — opting to not pair them with any clothes. The under 90-second clip shows the brand executive uncomfortably navigating this awkward interaction before encouraging The Greatest Showman star to wear an outfit with this beloved boots from now on. However, Jackman seems to be too enamored with the comfort and quality of his R.M. Williams boots to get the implied message and provides some comedic relief for the audience. The clip ends with the brand’s “Undeniable Character” slogan, which creates a witty subtext to the advertisement.

The video was produced in partnership with Maximum Effort, owned by Jackman’s friend, Ryan Reynolds.

R.M. Williams first appointed the X-Men star as Global Boot Ambassador back in March 2019. Since 2015, Jackman has been a private investor in the footwear label. “R.M.Williams is proud to have Hugh Jackman as a shareholder,” the company said that the time of the partnership announcement. “It is the strong view of the company that with the support of its shareholders, there is a unique opportunity to take R.M. Williams and its iconic Adelaide-made boots to a global customer. This was a long-held goal of the company’s founder, Reginald Murray Williams, who created the R.M. Williams business in 1932.”