Kanye West Includes Kirsten Dunst on His Election Poster & She Wants to Know Why

Kanye West has a Vision for his 2020 presidential election bid, but actress Kirsten Dunst said today she didn’t see it coming. Yesterday, West unveiled his campaign poster dubbed Vision 2020 featuring several faces, including Vogue editor Anna Wintour, children, and a multicultural mix of people with Dunst prominently displayed at the top.

Simply captioned “#VISION2020,” Dunst addressed the quizzical poster Thursday: “What’s the message here, and why am I apart of it?” No reaction from Wintour yet.

Naturally, the Twitterverse went wild with memes.

West launched his presidential campaign on July 4 via Twitter. “We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION”

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

Following his announcement, the musician hosted his first official rally in South Carolina at the end of July. He has continued to share his thoughts and ideas for his candidacy across social media.

Watch on FN

Fans have created a line of merchandise inspired by his vision, including shirts, hats, bumper stickers, lawn signs and more.

In another ambiguous move by the Adidas Yeezy designer, today he highlighted competitor Nike’s ISPA Road Warrior design. “Wow so cool Nike … Keep innovating. The world needs it … great job.” He followed with “These bring me back to my childhood… growing up on anime… I need a pair.”

WOW SO COOL NIKE … KEEP INNOVATING … THE WOLRD NEEDS IT … GREAT JOB pic.twitter.com/2QJDPVvUVF — ye (@kanyewest) August 20, 2020