Channel Your Superhero Powers In Wonder Woman, Batman and Superman-Inspired Shoes

In today’s tumultuous times, who couldn’t use some supernatural powers?

Biion Footwear is coming to the rescue with the launch of a series of superhero-inspired styles kicking off in time for the June for the release of the upcoming film, “Wonder Woman 1984.”

Biion has signed a licensing agreement with Warner Brothers covering all assets including the popular DC and Harry Potter properties. Biion Footwear, known for its lightweight EVA looks, can produce all types of EVA footwear with the exception of clogs featuring Wonder Woman, Batman, Superman and Harry Potter characters, among others. The license extends to the U.S., Canada, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Latin America, Indonesia, Germany, Australia, and India.

The collection of men’s, women’s and children’s styles focuses on the brand’s signature Oxford Brogue featuring the characters and their symbol, set to debut in June. Following in July, is the addition of a penny loafer and trainer. The collection retails from $45-$60 for kids’ styles, and $85-$100 for adults.

Biion Footwear’s Batman-inspired shoes. CREDIT: Biion Footwear

The June launch is timed for the upcoming Wonder Woman movie, so don’t’ be surprised if actress Gal Gadot sports a pair of Oxford Brogues down the red carpet for the film’s debut. And for Batman fans, the shoes hit the market as the legendary superhero marks his 80th anniversary this year.

All styles will be available globally at Biionfootwear.com as well as select retailers and through Universal Studios.

All products featured have been independently selected and curated by our editorial team. If you buy something through our retail links, we may earn a commission and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

