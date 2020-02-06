Ugg Classics Are Getting a Revamp for the Spring — With Help From This Menswear Brand

Ugg is expanding its collaborative roster with the addition of menswear brand Ovadia. The two have teamed up for the men’s Ugg x Ovadia collection, set to bow on Feb. 10.

Two classic Ugg styles — the Classic Mini boot and Tasman slipper — have been reimagined through Ovadia’s Brooklyn lens, the New York borough the two called home growing up. “The Ugg brand and our heritage styles have been icons for many years,” said Andrea O’Donnell, president, fashion lifestyle, Deckers Brands. “Watching young creatives such as Ariel and Shimon Ovadia, known for their bold designs and craftsmanship connect with these icons and create interpretations that are unique to them, has been inspirational.”

According to the Ovadia founders, “Our design approach for this collaboration very much mirrors our design process for Ovadia. We took the Ugg brand’s most iconic silhouettes and recreated them with a focus on what matters most to us — premium materials, functionality and high attention to details. We worked with the team at Ugg to create a shearling with a distressed effect and the leopard print which is a staple for us at Ovadia. We’re always designing to create a finished product that feels new and timeless.”

The collection features three material updates to the Classic Mini boot and Tasman slipper, tie-dyed canvas versions and distressed chestnut and black styles. All feature wool linings for added warmth.

To promote the new collection, American author, chef and restaurateur Eddie Huang was tapped. He appears in campaign imagery being mischievous at the Plaza Hotel in New York while wearing the new styles. The campaign will be featured on both brands’ social media platforms and through select media partners. “Eddie’s story and entrepreneurial spirit is inspiring to many,” according to the Ovadias. “His amazing energy and aesthetic were perfect to bring this collaboration to life.”

Eddie Huang appears in Ugg x Ovadia’s campaign. CREDIT: Ugg

The collection, retailing from $250 for the Tasman and $300 for the Mini boot, will be sold through Ugg.com, select Ugg store locations, Ovadiany.com, Extra Butter, and select Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus stores while supplies last.

