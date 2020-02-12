Tommy Hilfiger, Lewis Hamilton & H.E.R. to Debut Surprise Capsule Collab at LFW

Tommy Hilfiger has revealed a surprise collaboration with Grammy Award-winning singer and songwriter H.E.R.

The capsule, which is included within the TommyXLewis collection — Hilfiger’s ongoing partnership with Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton — will debut at the brand’s London Fashion Week runway show on Sunday. The TommyXLewisXH.E.R capsule will premiere alongside the “see now, buy now” spring 2020 TommyXLewis collaborative collection and TOMMYNOW Hilfiger collection at the Tate Modern gallery in London.

Now in its fourth season, TommyXLewis embraces sustainability and a “style for all” philosophy, according to the iconic American label.

“Through TOMMYNOW, we continue to the push boundaries of what fashion on the runway can look like in terms of the dialogue it supports, the experience it provides and the change it can inspire,” said Hilfiger in a statement. “Our ‘see now, buy now’ platform has evolved into a stage for artists to express their creativity and values. With H.E.R.’s relentless drive to inspire new generations to be authentic and our shared belief that fashion should empower us to be ourselves, we are thrilled to showcase this unique capsule that speaks to the core of our brand DNA.”

“I’m grateful for the opportunity and freedom that Tommy and Lewis gave me to infuse my personal vision and aesthetic into the TommyXLewis collection,” said H.E.R. “We are united in the belief that fashion should be for everyone, so putting inclusivity at the heart of the capsule was a no-brainer. It was an incredibly creative and collaborative experience, and it was fulfilling to be able to express myself in a fresh way through the medium of fashion.”

The capsule features sustainable elements such as 100% organic cotton in over 75% of the collection. Expect a monochromatic color palette with pops of neon yellow, blue, orange and red, while the Hilfiger flag logo is complemented with graffiti-style ‘Loyalty’ prints throughout.

“Tommy and I also share a passion for music, and feel strongly about giving a platform to artists to express their creativity in a whole new medium,” said Hamilton. “I admire the raw and authentic way that H.E.R. expresses herself through her music and the creative journey that she’s undertaken. Her authenticity comes through in the bold and edgy twist she has brought to the TommyXLewisXH.E.R. street style aesthetic”.

Look out for FN’s coverage of the show from London on Sunday night.

