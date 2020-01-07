Tommy Hilfiger & Lewis Hamilton Team Up for Their Most Sustainable Collection to Date

Tommy Hilfiger and Lewis Hamilton are teaming up yet again — this time for a collaboration celebrating sustainability. For their fourth collection together, more than 75% of the styles are sourced with more sustainable materials including organic cotton, vegan leather alternatives, and low-impact denim washes, among others.

The race-car driver will also continue as global brand ambassador for the brand’s spring ’20 campaign.

As for Hilfiger’s next runway show, the designer will be showcasing the see-now, buy-now collection, including the TommyXLewis line, at Tate Modern’s Tanks on Feb. 16, during London Fashion Week.

“Our fourth collaborative collection feels the most authentically ‘me’,” Hamilton said in a statement. “It not only captures my personal sense of street style, but is also loyal to the message of sustainability that I am so passionate about.” Hilfiger added, “We are determined to be one of the leading sustainable designer lifestyle brands in the world, and this is a commitment we share with Lewis. Since day one, Lewis and I have been on a journey to incorporate innovative production principles and sustainable materials into each of our collaborations. We are proud to accomplish new milestones every season, with Spring 2020 being our most sustainable collaboration yet.”

In addition, Hilfiger if focused on partnerships that reduce negative impact in the supply chain and using technology such as miDori® bioWick, a plant seed oil-based, low-carbon footprint, quick dry and wicking finishing agent.

Hilfiger has made a career out of teaming with the right person at the right time, which is why he was dubbed FN’s Collaborator the Year in 2019 for his work with both Hamilton and Zendaya. This year, he will be celebrating his 35th brand anniversary, but don’t expect him to stop innovating. “That’s the exciting part of what I do: trying to figure out what’s next,” he told FN. “In keeping the brand relevant, we always have to do something next that is different from what has been done in the past.”

