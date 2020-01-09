Is Kylie Jenner’s Deal With Adidas Over?

Kylie Jenner revealed via social media in August 2018 that she was an Adidas ambassador. However, this year the status of her deal has come into question.

On Monday, the reality TV star with more than 156 million followers on Instagram posted an image wearing an Air Jordan 1. And tonight, Jenner shared another image on the social media platform with the “What The” Nike SB Dunk Low laced up.

After Jenner posted the image on Monday, FN reached out to Adidas and a spokesperson at the brand and they said they could not confirm or deny the terms of Jenner’s contract.

However, Complex reported tonight that her deal with the Three Stripes had expired on Dec. 31, 2019. The publication stated sources at the German athletic giant confirmed the contract has come to an end.

Although whether or not Jenner still is aligned with Adidas, the brand still has a star-studded ambassador featuring the likes of Kanye West, Pharrell Williams, NBA star James Harden and several other sports stars and entertainers.

In related Adidas news, beloved actor Jonah Hill is reportedly collaborating with the brand. According to sneaker leak Twitter account @pyleaks, Hill and Adidas are collaborating on three sneakers: Two colorways of the Samba and one colorway of the Superstar. Adidas, however, has not confirmed the news.

