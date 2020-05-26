J Balvin and Guess Are Releasing a Colorful Capsule Collection Inspired by His Music

The campaign images for the GUESS x J Balvin Colores campaign was shot in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia.

J Balvin and Guess have teamed up for a colorful capsule collection that everyone can enjoy.

Originally set to debut in March, the highly-anticipated collab has a new summer release date. On June 5 at 1 p.m. ET fans can shop the capsule collection inspired by the international star’s fourth album, “Colores.” The line includes summer-ready options for men, women and children available on Guess.com.

Guess x J Balvin Colores Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess.

The 29-piece women’s collection ranges from $39-$108 and features cropped sweater sets, body suits as well as denim shorts. The 50-piece men’s collection retails for $39-$128 with T-shirts, sweatshirts and joggers in similar colorways to the women’s collection.

The Colores collection from J Balvin and Guess also has a kids’ line that includes 26 pieces ranging from sizes 4-12. Retailed at $10-$68, the range mirrors the exact styles of the men’s and women’s collection.

The kids line from the GUESS x J Balvin Colores Collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Guess.

But this collab isn’t the first entrance into the fashion world for the Colombian star. Last year, he teamed up with Guess for a spring ’19 collection and campaign. He also did a collab with Bape. The singer also confirmed with FN that he has a shoe collection that’s in the works and expected to drop this year.

In December, FN awarded him the Style Influencer honor at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards for his standout sense of style.

“When I was a kid, I was always curious to dress differently, but I’m still finding my style,” he told FN. “It’s like music. The more I do it, the more I find myself. At the end of the day, fashion is expression; it’s art.”