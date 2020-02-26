J Balvin Takes Tie-Dye Trend to New Levels in His Latest Design Collab With Guess

J Blavin is back with another Guess collaboration. The singer teamed up with the brand for a spring ’20 capsule collection and campaign inspired by his upcoming new album.

Called Colores, named after his fourth solo studio album, which launches next month, the Guess line incorporates red, yellow, green, blue and purple tones into each piece through tie-dye detailing and the brand’s logo.

Plus, the chart-topping musician, born José Álvaro Osorio Balvin, shot the campaign in his hometown of Medellín, Colombia, using yet another platform to showcase the beauty of his country.

J Balvin ’s Guess capsule was inspired by his upcoming album. CREDIT: Courtesy of GUESS?, Inc.

Early access to the collection, made for men, women and kids, will be available at pop-up shops in Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami and New York starting March 20 through March 22. The full GUESS x J Balvin Colores collection will hit stores and online on March 27th.

This isn’t the first foray into design for Balvin. He teamed up with some of the biggest names in the industry for style projects, including with Guess for a spring ’19 collection and campaign, as well as with Bape. The singer is also dipping his toe in the world of footwear, having confirmed to FN that his debut shoe collaboration will drop sometime this year.

J Blavin on the red carpet at the FNAAs 2019 awards in Dior. CREDIT: Shutterstock

In December, FN awarded him the Style Influencer honor at the 2019 Footwear News Achievement Awards for his unique taste and affinity for fashion. “When I was a kid, I was always curious to dress differently, but I’m still finding my style,” he told FN. “It’s like music. The more I do it, the more I find myself. At the end of the day, fashion is expression; it’s art.”