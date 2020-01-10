Crocs Taps Chinese Actress Yang Mi as Its New ‘Come As You Are’ Ambassador

Crocs is once again revealing its knack for tapping today’s trending celebrities

This time, the company has signed Chinese actress, singer and social media star Yang Mi, for its ever-growing roster of brand ambassadors. In a Crocs’ Instagram post, the company welcomed Mi as part of its 2020 “Come As You Are” campaign, joining fellow Chinese actress, dancer and model Gina Jin, along with other high-profilers Drew Barrymore, Natalie Dormer and Zooey Deschanel.

As part of the new initiative, the company has also created special-edition Jibitz charms for its Classic Clog design that even include some in Mi’s native Chinese.

The collaboration is not the first time the actress has tied the fashion knot. In 2017, she appeared in a Michael Kors marketing campaign. Then, in 2018, the designer collaborated with Mi on special editions of his Whitney handbag that debuted on Chinese Valentine’s Day.

Mi has also served as a brand ambassador for Versace in China, but left her role last year after a T-shirt from the designer cited Hong Kong and Macau as two distinct countries.

Her appeal is far reaching. Back in 2017, Forbes China Celebrity List ranked her number three, with revenue generated as 200 million yuan, (roughly $29 million in today’s market).

