Clarks Originals and Tibi Team Up for Exclusive Collection of Wallabee Styles

Lifestyle brand Tibi and Clarks Originals are uniting for a special-edition take on the British shoe brand’s classic Wallabee boot.

The three unisex styles, dubbed the Luster Pack, are designed using shiny patent leathers and available in black, white and silver. For a customized look, they also feature a Tibi fob and heel embossment, decorative metal ring on the heel tab, and striped nylon laces.

“For us, the ability to collaborate with Clarks, a brand with a 200-year-old heritage that has kept its luster, perfectly complements the timeless character we infuse into our designs,” said Amy Smilovic, founder and creative director of Tibi.

The collaboration also reinforces Clarks’ staying power in the fashion community: In May 2019, the brand teamed up with streetwear brand Supreme for a take on the signature style. Back in 2018, Drake teamed up with Clarks for a special-edition version in collaboration with his OVO apparel line.

The brand also recently enlisted actors Alexander Skarsgård and Freida Pinto to help spread its comfort message. In an exclusive interview with FN, Pinto said about the brand, “It was the first pair of comfortable shoes I owned,” noting it was among the companies early on to offer shoes in her native India to fit her size 10.5 feet. “Asian countries don’t cater to women with big feet. It was problematic for me. I had developed a lot of foot issues since my school days when I had to squeeze my feet into a shoe that was one size smaller.”

The Tibi collaboration shoes will be available on Feb. 14 and retail for $245. They will be sold exclusively on Tibi.com and in Tibi’s flagship store in New York.

