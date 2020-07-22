Kate Middleton Took These Official Portraits of Prince George to Celebrate His Seventh Birthday & They Are Utterly Adorable

Kensington Palace has released new photographs of Prince George to commemorate his turning seven today on July 22. And proving that the Cambridges are just like any other family, his mother, Kate Middleton took the official portraits of Prince George to celebrate his seventh birthday.

Believe it or not, this represents a break with normal palace protocol which would have an official royal photographer take the snaps. However, in a bid to shake off some of the stuffier elements of palace life, the Duchess of Cambridge has been taking her children’s official portraits for some time.

The charming shots, released last night and this morning on the Kensington Palace Instagram and Twitter accounts were taken at the Cambridge family home, Anmer Hall in Norfolk.

They were respectively captioned “Sharing a shot taken by The Duchess ahead of Prince George’s seventh birthday tomorrow!” and “Thank you everyone for your very kind wishes on Prince George’s birthday today.”

One features the young prince standing in front of a white panelled door wearing a khaki polo shirt. In the other he wears a camouflage T-shirt against a garden backdrop. Both feel refreshingly uncontrived.

Prince George who celebrates his seventh birthday today July 22, 2020. CREDIT: Splash News

Kate Middleton is an avid photographer and a patron of London’s National Portrait Gallery. In fact, she recently worked on the gallery’s ‘Hold Still’ competition project. The initiative invited members of the public to submit portraits of the United Kingdoms health professionals and others working during lockdown to keep the U.K. running.

The Duchess will select the winning entries which will form an exhibition at the gallery when it reopens.

