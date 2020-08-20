×
Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith Will Appear On Levi’s “Use Your Voice” Voting Livestream — How to Watch

By Shannon Adducci
Hailey Bieber in the new Levi's "Use Your Voice" voting campaign. The star will appear on a livestream panel discussion from the brand Thursday afternoon.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

As the 2020 Election season heats up, with less than 75 days to go before Election Day, fashion brands are ramping up their own voting initiatives. Today, Levi’s will debut its “Use Your Voice” voting campaign with its brand ambassadors Hailey Bieber and Jaden Smith joining political commentator Angela Rye and producer and director Oge Egbuonu for a panel discussion about voting.

The discussion will run on the Levi’s Instagram account as a livestream video, starting at 3 pm EST / 12 pm PST. Bieber, Smith, Rye and Egbuonu will be joined by other activists, scholars and organizers to talk about voting this upcoming election season.

Bieber in the new Levi’s “Use Your Voice” voting campaign. The star will join others on Levi’s Instagram Live Thursday afternoon to talk about voting initiatives.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

Levi’s is launching its voting campaign with a public service announcement it debuted Wednesday on YouTube. In the video, Bieber is joined by Smith, music artist Miguel, and others like Thandiwe Abdullah, Jazmine Williams and Jon M. Chu, talking about the 70 million young people who are eligible to vote in the upcoming election. The PSA focuses not just on the presidential election but also on the 435 seats in the House of Representatives, the 24 seats in the U.S. Senate, plus the statewide elections of governors, judges and district attorneys.

The brand has also unveiled a series of portraits of those taking part in the initiative. All are wearing t-shirts and hoodies that Levi’s is releasing as a capsule for election season. It will be using its website and e-commerce channels to help customers and viewers register to vote.

Smith in the Levi’s “Use Your Voice” voting campaign.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's
Music artist Miguel.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

CREDIT: Courtesy of Levi's

