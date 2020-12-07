How to Watch the 2020 FN Achievement Awards Livestream

The Shoe Oscars are just one day away.

The 2020 FN Achievement Awards will take place on Dec. 8, and fashion enthusiasts across the globe now have a chance to bask in shoe bliss with their favorite celebrities as the footwear industry’s biggest night will go virtual for the first time ever.

“It goes without saying that 2020 was a year that brought epic and intimidating challenges,” said Michael Atmore, FN’s editorial director and chief brand officer of Fairchild Media. “While there were points along the way that seemed impossible to celebrate, our winners list proves the power of resilience and the ability to triumph over incredible odds. Diverse, inclusive and forward-thinking — each winner is a powerful lesson in leadership.”

While red carpets are nearly non-existent in 2020, the 34th annual awards is nonetheless packed with bold fashion statements from the year’s biggest style stars. The big night will kick off with a special red carpet pre-show at 5:45 p.m. ET. FN editors Shannon Adducci and Sheena Butler-Young will take a look at award winners and presenters, including Cardi B, Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra-Jonas and John Legend and look back on last year’s red carpet, which had star appearances from Paris and Nicky Hilton, Billy Porter and Adriana Lima. They will also chat with Karrie Mieklereid of The Style Room, Powered By Zappos, on the latest trends and how people are dressing up for the holidays while staying at home this year. The Awards Show will follow afterwards starting at 6 p.m. ET.

This year, Aurora James has been named Person of the Year , and Cardi B will be honored as Style Influencer of the Year — a nod she will receive from designer Christian Louboutin. Other award recipients include: Amina Muaddi for Fenty for Collaborator of the Year; the Nike Dunk for Shoe of the Year; Salehe Bembury for Designer of the Year; Deckers Brands for Company of the Year and The Whitaker Group for Retailer of the Year.

Additionally, Birkenstock will receive the award for Brand of the Year as well as Crocs. New Balance will be honored with Athletic Brand of the Year and Alfredo will receive the award for Launch of the Year. D’Wayne Edwards will receive the Icon for Social Impact Award as Timberland will receive the Sustainability Leadership Award. Other recipients include: Andrea Wazen for Emerging Talent of the Year and Dick Johnson and Sergio Rossi will be honored with the Hall of Fame award.

Since its debut in 1986, the FNAAs have celebrated both big and upcoming names as well as a variety of genres, including high-fashion and streetwear. In 1986, Tom Ford received the Designer of the Year award, and in 2015 the coveted Shoe of the Year Award went to Kanye West’s Adidas Yeezy Boost. The Italy-based Attico brand took home Launch of the Year in 2017 and Reebok by Pyer Moss received Collaboration of the Year in 2018.

Viewers can tune into the red carpet and show on FootwearNews.com and YouTube, as well as highlights on FN’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram Live platforms. The FNAAs are sponsored by The Style Room Powered by Zappos, and FDRA.

