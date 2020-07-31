Puma Partner Yo Gotti Gets Candid About His Prison Reform Initiative & Racial Equality

This year has been one to remember for Yo Gotti. When FN spoke with the rapper in February, he was promoting his latest album, “Untrapped,” and celebrating his newfound independence after departing Epic Records with ownership of his masters. And with the help of Roc Nation’s philanthropic wing, Team Roc, he launched a fight against the Mississippi Department of Corrections for what he believes are inhumane conditions inside the Parchman prison.

Gotti was also working at the time with Puma — the brand he signed with in October 2017 — to deliver more product bearing his name before year’s end. Shortly after the rapper visited FN’s New York office, however, the coronavirus landed stateside and put a pause on many of his plans. In a pair of interviews separated by five months, the rapper discusses how COVID-19 impacted his Puma collaboration and where his ongoing fight for justice and equality stands.

You and Puma are invested separately in prison reform. How do you feel about the brand supporting similar initiatives? “Puma being involved in it is very dope. That’s a brand contributing to a real cause. It’s strong, it’s powerful and it’s fly. I tip my hat to them for supporting things like that.” What are your goals concerning prison reform? “We’re taking it one thing at a time. This is personal. It didn’t come from a place of ‘I want to be involved in prison reform.’ It came from seeing the inmates [in the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman] and the visuals coming out of that prison and figuring I should do something. I linked up with Team Roc and did something immediately — within a day of seeing the footage, we were taking action, [filing lawsuits, holding rallies]. I wanted to make sure we’re making real change.” How did COVID-19 impact your progress? “The whole world paused, so of course it made everything more difficult, but it didn’t change the focus. Coronavirus is such a big topic that it took a lot of attention off of it, but it most definitely didn’t take our fight off of it. We knew we had to fight harder to be heard in the mix of all this stuff going on. The coronavirus made it much worse for the guys in Parchman and all prisons.” [Gotti, Jay-Z and Team Roc filed a class-action lawsuit July 9 on behalf of Mississippi prisoners, against department of corrections commissioner Nathan Burl Cain and health-care provider Centurion due to the poor prison conditions during the pandemic.] Where do we stand as a country in terms of racial equality? “Racism still exists. Now, everybody needs to do their part. If you see somebody you know is a racist, maybe you should challenge them and talk to them and try to educate them on why it’s not the smartest or the best thing to be. If everybody just does what they can for the cause, hopefully, we’ll end up in a better position.”