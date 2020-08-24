×
Zazzle Face Masks Let You Personalize Your Design for Unique Flair

By Claudia Miller
Zazzle face mask.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zazzle

If you’re on the hunt for face masks, Zazzle is the place to go.

The retailer currently offers a wide selection of protective face coverings online, ranging from classic over-ear designs to customizable masks that can feature any image of your choice. The masks range in price from around $13 to $16, all at Zazzle.com.

Within the brand’s mix of face masks, the main style is made of 100% polyester with stable over-ear straps. It’s reusable and washable. Other designs employ a pleated design that can be opened and stretched to fit wider faces as well. The prints include everything from neon tie-dye to dark camouflage to monochromatic shades.

To customize a mask, all you have to do is upload your own photo, design or text and the brand will print it onto its soft white or black masks for a personalized touch.

Ahead, read on to find FN’s selection of colorful face masks available for purchase on Zazzle.com.

Zazzle face mask.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Zazzle

To Buy: Zazzle Pastel Rainbow Tie Dye Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zazzle

To Buy: Zazzle Customizable Cotton Face Mask, $16.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zazzle

To Buy: Zazzle Night Camo Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zazzle

To Buy: Zazzle Colorful Paisley Print Face Mask, $13.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Zazzle

To Buy: Zazzle Ombré Dark Blue Face Mask, $13.

