These Wool Sneakers Are Stretchable, Breathable and Naturally Eco-Friendly

The wool footwear movement continues to gain momentum and Woolloomooloo Shoe is among its newest players. Co-founded by a duo of Australian-born footwear entrepreneurs, the collection of men’s and women’s casuals and athleisure looks is made of merino wool sourced from Australia. In fact, the company’s name is derived from a city in Australia and is an aboriginal word meaning land of plenty.

While wool is recognized for its natural breathability and odor-resistant quality, the collection also offers enhanced comfort through its 3-dimensional knit pattern that creates a natural elasticity that helps the shoes keep their shape over time. Inside, there’s also removable footbeds that are also lined in wool.

Woolloomooloo lace-up for fall ’20. CREDIT: Woolloomooloo

”There’s obviously been both a category and huge demand created in woolen footwear,” said co-founder James Rowley, about the bourgeoning category. “We wanted to find a better way to use wool, while taking advantage of the space created in the traditional wholesale network,” noting the brand is being distributed through independent shoe stores and specialty shoe chains that include Lloyd’s Shoes in Carmel, Calif. and Warren’s in Fayetteville, Ark.

Woolloomooloo unisex sneaker for spring ’20. CREDIT: Woolloomooloo

For those unfamiliar with the features natural wool provides, the material is renewable and biodegradable. Wool also contains lanolin, a natural wax that helps moisturize skin. And, the shoes can also be gently hand washed, thus extending their life cycle.

Woolloomooloo women’s boot for fall ’20. CREDIT: Woolloomooloo

The collection, which debuted in fall ’19, includes two athletic-inspired styles for women, a slip-on and lace-up, and a men’s lace-up style. Both are set on lightweight EVA outsoles for added comfort and flexibility. The shoes retail for $120-$170. Moving into fall ’20, additional styles will be offered including a lace-to-toe sneaker for men and women and women’s bootie.

