These Sleek Knee-High Boots Will Make You Feel Like Wonder Woman

For those who feel like they could use some super powers these days, help is on the way. For Massimo Balbini, designer for luxe Italian fashion-comfort brand Thierry Rabotin, every woman can feel like they’re Wonder Woman.

For the upcoming fall ’20 collection, Balbini channeled singer Annie Lennox playing the superhero role of in her 2007 “Dark Roads” music video to create a pair of softly sleek knee-high boots on a comfortable wedge bottom. For even more female empowerment, Baldini took color cues from the blue of a peacock’s tail, believed to evoke beauty and confidence for this elegant wedge style.

Thierry Rabotin fall ’20 knee-high boot. CREDIT: Thierry Rabotin

Balbini is sparking a renewed interest in tall boots, a look that’s been absent in women’s wardrobes for the past five years as shorter silhouettes — from shooties to ankle boots took over.

Like shorter silhouettes, tall versions easily complement the wave of skinny jeans and leggings in the market, not likely to go away any time soon. For those who want to take the look to extremes, there’s an offering of over-the-knee styles.

For anyone who’s thinking they can’t wear tall boots due to their wider calves, think again. There are lots of wide calf options available in casual to dress versions from moderate to high-end labels.

