These 6 Popular Shoe Brands Can be Sanitized to Safeguard Against the Coronavirus

The coronavirus has quickly introduced many Americans to the world of science, as conversations about the disease from medical experts continue to stream across broadcast, print and asocial media.

While the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicates the virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes, it can also linger on frequently touched surfaces such as light switches, phones and keyboards.

While medical experts have not yet warned about the virus living on shoes, there’s existing evidence footwear is breeding ground for bacteria. So, now is the time to consider giving shoes a good cleaning whether it’s washing them by hand with detergents and disinfectants or throwing them in the washing machine.

Need more convincing? Just last year, Ravel, a British women’s footwear retailer commissioned a study examining the cleanliness of footwear, putting 10 pairs to the test to see just how clean they were.

According to the results, the soles of shoes carry more bacteria and fungi than the uppers. Next, leather is the better material over suede for keeping clean and also carries less bacteria. Shoes, the survey noted, worn on nights attract more bacteria and fungi on the sole than those worn to the office, which showed more bacteria on the upper.

While many shoes, particularly one-piece molded footwear from brand such as Crocs and Floafers can be sanitized using simple household cleaners such as Lysol, vinegar, or mixes of bleach and water, others such as Rothy’s and Allbirds can be safely machine washed according to manufacturers’ instructions with store bought detergents meant for garments.

Here, FN has rounded up some casual styles for men and women that are easily hand cleaned with detergent or machine washed.

Crocs Classic Clog

This hand washable unisex style features ports on the upper for enhanced breathability and pivoting heel strap for a customized fit.

To buy: Crocs Classic Clog, $45.

Floafers Country Club Driver

A men’s driving moc is made of EVA foam that is anti-microbial and odor-resistant, and features rubber outsoles for traction and comfort.

To buy: Floafers Country Club Driver, $60.

Rothy’s Flat

This easy-to-wear style made of repurposed water bottles can be machine washed using cold water, then air dried.

To buy: Rothy’s Flat, $125.

Allbirds Wool Runners

These wool shoes can be machine washed on the wool or gentle cycle by placing in a delicates bag, but remember to remove insoles and laces before washing.

Allbirds Wool Runner. CREDIT: Allbirds

To buy: Women’s Wool Runner, $95.

Charleston Shoe Co. Cannon Sandal

A wedge style features an elasticized upper style for a customized fit and padded insole for comfort, all easily washed by machine.

To buy: Charleston Shoe Co. Cannon, $135.

Bzees Niche

This denim-friendly machine-washable style is designed with a stretch upper, antimicrobial fabric lining and OdoBan odor control technology

To buy: Bzees Niche, $59

